Dbrand launches PlayStation 5 skins with exclusive design after threat from Sony

THE Dbrand is a company famous for selling skins and cases for smartphones, notebooks, consoles and other electronic devices, recently the company announced the sale of skins for the PlayStation 5 in black, so that users who want a PS5 in this color they could carry out the exchange. But shortly after the Sony filed a cease and desist order against the Dbrand, demanding that it stop sales of the product because the outer shell of the console is patented and no other entry would be allowed to market the product with the same design.

the own Dbrand published on reddit the entire process initiated against the company by Sony because of the sale of your darkplates (name given to your personalized cover), in its statement the company comments on the Sony say that their designs printed on the texture were very similar to the one she used (they used an illuminati pyramid, a radiation hazard sign, skull and crossbones, and a robot head), and wonder how Round 6 escaped the process.

The company finally withdrew from sale its accessory for the customization of the PlayStation 5, saying that they would be submitting to the demands of the terrorists, for the time being. You can see the full cease and desist letter sent by Sony clicking here.

The removal of the darkplates from the market on account of Dbrand, the company went public to disclose its new version of the product, the Darkplates 2.0, a revised model of the cover of the PS5 which has more rounded corners, in addition to providing an opening for air circulation on both sides of the console, the company also posted a link to reddit on twitter with the phrase “Darkplates are back. Checkmate lawyers.”, check below the publication and other images of the new custom cover template.



THE Dbrand left a message for the Sony on the new page Darkplates 2.0, check below.

“THANK YOU, SONY.

Do you have any idea how many lawyers we had to go through to find some who were willing to take on the Darkplates case? Let’s take a hint: the answer lies at the bottom of Lake Ontario. Turns out our new lawyers can handle the murder charges or the Darkplates file… but not both. We may be in a maximum security prison by the end of the year, but at least your PlayStation 5 will have an indisputably original design.”



The new product will be sold by $69 in three colors, black, White and Gray, users who purchase it through the company’s website in the pre-sale will pay the value of $59.

