De Bruyne chooses his Golden Ball

Kevin De Bruyne responded on Monday about the Ballon d’Or. For the Manchester City player, who deserves the award is striker Robert Lewandowski, from Bayern Munich.

THE Golden Ball announced its 30 nominees for the award at the beginning of October. One of them is Kevin De Bruyne, which revealed this Monday thatwho would be your vote for the position of best player in the world. And the star of Manchester City did not focus on Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar.

“If I were to choose, I would look at the last two years, because we didn’t have a Golden Ball last year. I would choose Lewandowski”, stated the Belgian at a press conference.

“From what he’s done in the last two years in terms of goals, he would be my choice,” he added.

Manchester City is focused on Champions League, competition for which they face Club Brugge this Tuesday. De Bruyne also responded about the title that is not yet on the English team’s gallery.

“We always try to compete. For the past six years, we’ve been in the octaves, or quarters, or better. We are always competing, trying to win. ANDI hope that in my period here we can win one. That doesn’t define his legacy, maybe that’s how it is for outsiders. I’m happy with what we’ve done as a club over the past six years”, he said.

After the continental clash, Manchester City will face the brighton, out of the house, by the Premier League. The duel is this Saturday, at 1:30 pm (GMT), with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+.



