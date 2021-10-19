De Bruyne opens the game and sends a message to the ‘disgruntled’ Sterling at Manchester City

Kevin de Bruyne spoke about Sterling’s situation at Manchester City

Before the duel away from home for the Champions League against Club Brugge-BEL, on Tuesday (10/19), at 1:45 pm (GMT), Kevin De Bruyne talked about the situation of sterling, your colleague from Manchester City.

On Saturday (10/23), Guardiola’s team will visit the brighton, at 1:30 pm, in a game valid by Premier League, with transmission by ESPN on Star+.

From the 22nd to the 24th of October, Star+ Free Access arrives, 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here and enjoy all this and more!

The striker is dissatisfied with having lost space in the squad of the English team this season and is considering moving to the Barcelona.

“I understand your frustration because I am also a player and some players need rhythm to be satisfied,” said De Bruyne.

“I’m also a player who needs [de tempo de jogo]. Sometimes it’s difficult to play a game yes and a game no, but obviously it’s the coach who has to make decisions and it’s very difficult,” he argued.

Sterling came to City in 2015 and won the Premier League three times. This season he has only started three times because he faces competition from Phil Foden and Jack Grealish.

“When the team is playing well, there’s not much to say about a player [que fica no banco]. It can be frustrating, but we try to help each other. It’s the only thing we can do,” he concluded.