Deborah Evelyn shares caller with family in Secret Truths 2 · TV News

Interpreter of Betty in Secret Truths 2, Deborah Evelyn will participate in a controversial plot in history. Married, the character will hire the services of Matheus (Bruno Montaleone) and will fall in love with the male prostitute. However, the young man will also get involved with her husband, Lorenzo (Celso Frateschi), and stepchildren Irina (Julia Stockler) and Giotto (Johnny Massaro).

In Walcyr Carrasco’s novel, Betty will own a luxury brand and be a friend of Blanche (Maria de Medeiros), owner of Angel’s modeling agency (Camila Queiroz). The stylist will have sex with several male prostitutes, but will need to maintain her marriage to rich Lorenzo.

“Betty has her life in her hands, she does what she wants, the way she wants. I say this without any judgment of what is right or wrong, but she is an empowered, independent woman, she is very successful at what she does, she is creative and modern,” defined Deborah in an interview with Zean Bravo’s column, from the Extra newspaper, this Tuesday (19th).

With the premiere of the first ten chapters this Wednesday (20) on Globoplay, Carrasco delivered some spoilers of the continuation of the 2015 serial. If spicy sex scenes were already shown in the first phase of the telenovela, the author now intends to raise the temperature to a degree maximum.

The second phase of the story will have sadomasochism — a theme personified by Percy (Gabriel Braga Nunes), who will be involved with Angel. Prostitution and drug use will also be among the central themes covered in the brochure.

“The issue of selling the body can go beyond the limits of what is psychologically and physically healthy. This is what I show in this relationship,” explained the writer in an interview sent by Globo to the press.

Understand how it will be Secret Truths 2

Secret Truths 2 will start with Angel, now bankrupt and with a sick child of about four years old. He will have leukemia. Therefore, the beauty will return to the universe of prostitution. Married to Guilherme (Gabriel Leone), she will see her husband die in a mysterious accident in the first scenes of the serial.

However, she will have to deal with the return of Giovanna (Agatha Moreira). After a season in Europe, the rebel will decide to prove that her former colleague killed her father, Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi). The businessman’s body will never have appeared. For those who don’t remember, Secret Truths, which Globo is currently repeating, ended precisely with the girl shooting her lover six times and throwing the corpse into the open sea.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the premieres will take place this Wednesday, November 3rd and 17th, and December 1st and 15th.

The serial will have more sex scenes than episodes. Altogether there are 67 hot sequences. When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will continue on TV until December.