Delay in the recovery of athletes generates dissatisfaction, and Carille will have a meeting with Santos doctors | saints

The delay in the recovery of injured athletes has left Santos coach Fábio Carille unsatisfied. Alvinegro has lived with cases of players who take longer than expected to be released by the medical department.

The situation will be the subject of a meeting between the coach and professionals in the fish sector. Carille wants to better understand the situation of athletes like defenders Kaiky and Luiz Felipe.

– Luiz Felipe isn’t working with me yet, and he hasn’t played for more than two months. It was already a month ago when I arrived, I’ve been here for a month or so – said the Santos commander in a press conference after the tie against Sport, last Sunday, at Arena Pernambuco, for the Brazilian Championship.

Luiz Felipe was injured in the match against Athletico-PR, on August 25, for the Copa do Brasil. Two days later, the club’s medical department reported that the defender had found a slight swelling in the posterior region of the right thigh. Next week, however, he completes two months off the team.

Kaiky, on the other hand, had an injury to the rectus femoris, during training, days before Luiz Felipe. The estimated time for the defender’s recovery was four weeks. Like his defender, he will complete two months without acting.

1 of 2 Luiz Felipe and Kaiky during Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Luiz Felipe and Kaiky during Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

In addition to them, Carille also recently lost Jobson and Gabriel Pirani. On Saturday, the steering wheel felt tendonitis in his right ankle. The midfielder had a sprained right ankle. The coach hopes to have only the 20 shirt for the match against América-MG, on Saturday, at 5 pm (GMT), in Vila Belmiro, for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Another player handed over to the medical department is Léo Baptistão. The striker had a muscle injury in his left calf. According to the coach of Peixe, he should be out of the team for between three weeks and a month.

This is not the first time that Santos’ medical department has been questioned this season. Between August and September, the sector was the target of complaints from the Marinho striker. A bruise on the thigh took the shirt 11 of eight games in the season, including the duels against Libertad-PAR, for the Copa Sudamericana.

In an interview with journalist Ademir Quintino at the time, Marinho said that his physical problem was caused by a problem in the medical department, as revealed by the ge at the beginning of August. Asked if “was it a medical error?”, Marinho replied:

Later, the club’s president, Andres Rueda, participated in a press conference where he denied that there was a medical error in the attacker’s recovery process. The manager also said that he talked to the player and that they have a very good relationship.

