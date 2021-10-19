Deolane Bezerra recalls fight with MC Kevin’s family

Deolane Calf opened the game about the friction she had with her ex-husband’s family, MC Kevin, who died in May after falling from the balcony of a hotel in Rio de Janeiro. In an interview with columnist Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles portal, she mentioned one of the episodes when she recalled the financial difficulties she faced in the past.

According to the criminal lawyer and digital influencer, the ostentation with jewelry and luxury cars were all the result of her own sweat, where she started her life working as a bag clerk at 25 de Março, a famous commercial point in São Paulo. “I always had gold and big cars. No man ever gave anything”, guaranteed.

Deolane Bezerra limited herself to talking about MC Kevin’s family, but stated that she sought to resolve the discussions for financial issues for the sake of her own spiritual evolution. “A nail that stands out gets hammered, right? And I’ll take it for the rest of my life. If you want to speak ill of me, speak up. I wish everyone success in life”, he said.

“The only thing that what I did was forgive a debt. Forgiveness was very necessary for me. I said, ‘Lord, this isn’t going to change my life, I don’t want to know that anymore.’ Then I called his mom and said I wouldn’t argue over money anymore. This was clouding my spiritual evolution”, recalled the blonde, when referring to the amount of R$ 500 thousand lent to her ex-husband and mother-in-law, Valquíria Nascimento.

