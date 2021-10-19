Monique Mello – 18:13 | Updated on 10/18/2021 6:38 PM



The performance of Sunday with Huck has been below expectations, worrying Globo executives. Week after week, the points in the audience of the attraction that occupies the time that Fausto Silva has been for 32 years are in free fall.

According to the website Na Telinha, internal surveys carried out by the station indicated a strong rejection of the assistance content that migrated from Huck’s cauldron, which was on Saturdays, for the Sunday program. With this, the Rio station should put an end to the current staff and reformulate the entire program.

On Sunday (10), the Sunday with Huck it scored the worst audience of the year, with an average of 13.2 points in Greater São Paulo. This week, however, it managed to improve the rating to 15.9 points, but it still fell short of Globo executives’ expectations.

Concern for the audience and the future of the program, of course, also took over the name at the head of the attraction. The presenter Luciano Huck even asked the audience for “help” through social networks. The communicator asks people to submit their “unbelievable” stories.

– Do you have an UNBELIEVABLE story? It can be a love story, an adventure, a funny case, a heroic act… Leave a little bit of the story here in the comments and our team will get in touch with you! – wrote on Instagram.

