Dinho Ouro Preto talks about the insecurities he had in his career and phase with excessive drugs: ‘Descent into hell’

Dinho Ouro Preto spoke about his relationship with drugs and how he was out of line for a period in his life. Now, at 57, he says he was a man of excess. In relation to addictions, he mentioned alcohol and cocaine. He also credits the use of drugs, in the early stages of his career, to the insecurities he had at the time. “Too much excess, too much drugs and too much ending”, in his own words.

“Maybe the frustration of knowing my own limitations led me to try to drown my sorrows, to try… Almost anesthesia”, he reveals, in an interview with the podcast “Podpah”, which adds:

“Drugs were linked to my perception of myself, my awareness of my own limitations.”

Singer Dinho Ouro Preto Photo: Reproduction

The artist adds that it took years to “become the master of his own destiny”, confident in composing, singing and performing shows.

Dinho also says that he left “Initial Capital” in 1993, at a stage in his life that he classified as “descent into hell” because of his excesses.

“I was in this madness for three or four years. It’s amazing that I survived”, he says, during the chat

The singer also claims that neither the audience nor his parents knew what was happening to him at the time. Lived alone. The artist’s life, however, changed after he met his wife Maria Cattaneo.

“Shortly after that I meet my wife, who is my wife to this day. She was my salvation. And from there, I start to rebuild my life from what it is today”, says Dinho, who returned in 1998 for the “Initial Capital” band.

Dinho Ouro Preto on stage with Capital Inicial Photo: Publicity