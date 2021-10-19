Direct confrontations gain weight in the struggle for access to Serie A; see each candidate’s path | brazilian series b

There are eight rounds left in the Brazilian Championship Series B, and fans of 10 clubs are looking to access the 2022 First Division. According to projections on the Infobola website, by mathematician Tristão Garcia, Coritiba, Botafogo, Goiás, Hawaii, CRB, Vasco, CSA, Guarani, Nautical and Sampaio Correa are fighting for four spots in next year’s elite.

The competition table predicts a series of head-to-head confrontations in the final stretch. Over the remaining eight rounds, there will be 19 duels between teams that are still seeking access.

In the next round, for example, leader Coritiba receives Sampaio Corrêa at Couto Pereira, while Náutico and Vasco will face off at Aflitos.

The team from Rio even has a decisive sequence ahead of them to continue dreaming of returning to Serie A. After Náutico, they will face CSA, Guarani and Botafogo, direct opponents at the top of the table.

With eight rounds up for grabs, Coritiba, Guarani and Sampaio Corrêa will have five competitors ahead of them. Avaí, Náutico and Vasco will face four, Botafogo Goiás and CSA, three, and CRB will have only two head-to-heads (check the path of each candidate in the table below).

Final stretch of competitors for access in Series B

Club31st round32nd round33rd round34th round35th round36th round37th round38th round
CoritibaSampaio CorreaCRBfactory workerNauticalGoiásBrazil of PelotasCSAblack Bridge
BotafogoBrusqueGoiásConfidenceVascoblack Bridgefactory workerBrazil of PelotasGuarani
GoiásLondonerBotafogoblack Bridgefactory workerCoritibarowingGuaraniBrusque
Hawaiicruisefactory workerBrazil of PelotasVictoryCSAGuaraniNauticalSampaio Correa
CRBnew villageCoritibaSampaio Correablack BridgeLondonerBrusqueVictoryfactory worker
VascoNauticalCSAGuaraniBotafogoVictorynew villagerowingLondoner
GuaraniConfidenceSampaio CorreaVasconew villageBrazil of PelotasHawaiiGoiásBotafogo
CSAfactory workerVascoVictoryrowingHawaiiConfidenceCoritibaBrazil of Pelotas
NauticalVascoBrazil of PelotasBrusqueCoritibaConfidenceSampaio CorreaHawaiicruise
Sampaio CorreaCoritibaGuaraniCRBBrazil of Pelotasnew villageNauticalcruiseHawaii

In the last round, the Vasco beat the leader Coritiba and saw the chances of returning to the elite increase from 9% to 19%. CRB and Guarani drew 2-2, in Alagoas, and Goiás beat CSA by 3-1, in Goiânia.

Despite the defeat away from home, Coxa is closest to guaranteeing access, with 91%, followed by Botafogo (83%), Goiás (68%), Avaí (63%), CRB (40%), Vasco (19%), CSA (15%), Guarani (14%), Nautical (6%) and Sampaio Corrêa (1%).

The first candidate for access to take the field in this round is the CRB. The team led by coach Allan Aal will visit Vila Nova, in Goiânia, this Monday, at 20:00 (GMT). If he wins, he momentarily assumes the third position.