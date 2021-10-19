Direct confrontations gain weight in the struggle for access to Serie A; see each candidate’s path | brazilian series b

There are eight rounds left in the Brazilian Championship Series B, and fans of 10 clubs are looking to access the 2022 First Division. According to projections on the Infobola website, by mathematician Tristão Garcia, Coritiba, Botafogo, Goiás, Hawaii, CRB, Vasco, CSA, Guarani, Nautical and Sampaio Correa are fighting for four spots in next year’s elite.
The competition table predicts a series of head-to-head confrontations in the final stretch. Over the remaining eight rounds, there will be 19 duels between teams that are still seeking access.
Nenê celebrates Vasco’s goal against Coritiba — Photo: Alexandre Durão
In the next round, for example, leader Coritiba receives Sampaio Corrêa at Couto Pereira, while Náutico and Vasco will face off at Aflitos.
The team from Rio even has a decisive sequence ahead of them to continue dreaming of returning to Serie A. After Náutico, they will face CSA, Guarani and Botafogo, direct opponents at the top of the table.
With eight rounds up for grabs, Coritiba, Guarani and Sampaio Corrêa will have five competitors ahead of them. Avaí, Náutico and Vasco will face four, Botafogo Goiás and CSA, three, and CRB will have only two head-to-heads (check the path of each candidate in the table below).
Final stretch of competitors for access in Series B
|Club
|31st round
|32nd round
|33rd round
|34th round
|35th round
|36th round
|37th round
|38th round
|Coritiba
|Sampaio Correa
|CRB
|factory worker
|Nautical
|Goiás
|Brazil of Pelotas
|CSA
|black Bridge
|Botafogo
|Brusque
|Goiás
|Confidence
|Vasco
|black Bridge
|factory worker
|Brazil of Pelotas
|Guarani
|Goiás
|Londoner
|Botafogo
|black Bridge
|factory worker
|Coritiba
|rowing
|Guarani
|Brusque
|Hawaii
|cruise
|factory worker
|Brazil of Pelotas
|Victory
|CSA
|Guarani
|Nautical
|Sampaio Correa
|CRB
|new village
|Coritiba
|Sampaio Correa
|black Bridge
|Londoner
|Brusque
|Victory
|factory worker
|Vasco
|Nautical
|CSA
|Guarani
|Botafogo
|Victory
|new village
|rowing
|Londoner
|Guarani
|Confidence
|Sampaio Correa
|Vasco
|new village
|Brazil of Pelotas
|Hawaii
|Goiás
|Botafogo
|CSA
|factory worker
|Vasco
|Victory
|rowing
|Hawaii
|Confidence
|Coritiba
|Brazil of Pelotas
|Nautical
|Vasco
|Brazil of Pelotas
|Brusque
|Coritiba
|Confidence
|Sampaio Correa
|Hawaii
|cruise
|Sampaio Correa
|Coritiba
|Guarani
|CRB
|Brazil of Pelotas
|new village
|Nautical
|cruise
|Hawaii
In the last round, the Vasco beat the leader Coritiba and saw the chances of returning to the elite increase from 9% to 19%. CRB and Guarani drew 2-2, in Alagoas, and Goiás beat CSA by 3-1, in Goiânia.
Despite the defeat away from home, Coxa is closest to guaranteeing access, with 91%, followed by Botafogo (83%), Goiás (68%), Avaí (63%), CRB (40%), Vasco (19%), CSA (15%), Guarani (14%), Nautical (6%) and Sampaio Corrêa (1%).
CRB x Avaí, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Nationals — Photo: Aílton Cruz/Gazeta de Alagoas
The first candidate for access to take the field in this round is the CRB. The team led by coach Allan Aal will visit Vila Nova, in Goiânia, this Monday, at 20:00 (GMT). If he wins, he momentarily assumes the third position.