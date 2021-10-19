Direct confrontations gain weight in the struggle for access to Serie A; see each candidate’s path | brazilian series b

There are eight rounds left in the Brazilian Championship Series B, and fans of 10 clubs are looking to access the 2022 First Division. According to projections on the Infobola website, by mathematician Tristão Garcia, Coritiba , Botafogo , Goiás , Hawaii , CRB , Vasco , CSA , Guarani , Nautical and Sampaio Correa are fighting for four spots in next year’s elite.

The competition table predicts a series of head-to-head confrontations in the final stretch. Over the remaining eight rounds, there will be 19 duels between teams that are still seeking access.

In the next round, for example, leader Coritiba receives Sampaio Corrêa at Couto Pereira, while Náutico and Vasco will face off at Aflitos.

The team from Rio even has a decisive sequence ahead of them to continue dreaming of returning to Serie A. After Náutico, they will face CSA, Guarani and Botafogo, direct opponents at the top of the table.

With eight rounds up for grabs, Coritiba, Guarani and Sampaio Corrêa will have five competitors ahead of them. Avaí, Náutico and Vasco will face four, Botafogo Goiás and CSA, three, and CRB will have only two head-to-heads (check the path of each candidate in the table below).

Final stretch of competitors for access in Series B Club 31st round 32nd round 33rd round 34th round 35th round 36th round 37th round 38th round Coritiba Sampaio Correa CRB factory worker Nautical Goiás Brazil of Pelotas CSA black Bridge Botafogo Brusque Goiás Confidence Vasco black Bridge factory worker Brazil of Pelotas Guarani Goiás Londoner Botafogo black Bridge factory worker Coritiba rowing Guarani Brusque Hawaii cruise factory worker Brazil of Pelotas Victory CSA Guarani Nautical Sampaio Correa CRB new village Coritiba Sampaio Correa black Bridge Londoner Brusque Victory factory worker Vasco Nautical CSA Guarani Botafogo Victory new village rowing Londoner Guarani Confidence Sampaio Correa Vasco new village Brazil of Pelotas Hawaii Goiás Botafogo CSA factory worker Vasco Victory rowing Hawaii Confidence Coritiba Brazil of Pelotas Nautical Vasco Brazil of Pelotas Brusque Coritiba Confidence Sampaio Correa Hawaii cruise Sampaio Correa Coritiba Guarani CRB Brazil of Pelotas new village Nautical cruise Hawaii

In the last round, the Vasco beat the leader Coritiba and saw the chances of returning to the elite increase from 9% to 19%. CRB and Guarani drew 2-2, in Alagoas, and Goiás beat CSA by 3-1, in Goiânia.

Despite the defeat away from home, Coxa is closest to guaranteeing access, with 91%, followed by Botafogo (83%), Goiás (68%), Avaí (63%), CRB (40%), Vasco (19%), CSA (15%), Guarani (14%), Nautical (6%) and Sampaio Corrêa (1%).

