Discover the story of the Palmeiras fan presented by Abel Ferreira in traffic

The affection of Palmeiras fans for coach Abel Ferreira is nothing new. Sometimes, the coach even returned the compliments by distributing gifts in front of the Football Academy. However, last Saturday (16) reserved a special moment.

PERFORMANCES: Veiga scores and is the best in Palmeiras’ victory over Internacional

Anna Beatriz, a 21-year-old from Palmeira, was driving with her father and aunt in front of the CT of Palmeiras and, as usual, she was on the lookout for any player to show up. When he saw a vehicle leaving through the gate, he approached the traffic lights and found that it was Abel Ferreira.

She talked to the report from BIDS!/OUR LECTURE and explained the moment.

See the complete Brasileirão table

– I screamed like crazy and he stopped the car beside the headlight. My dad honked his horn and he opened the window to greet us and the bikers next door. When he sped up, my dad followed so I could try to film it and show it to my sister. In that he has already put his hand on the back seat, braked, opened the window and ironed his shirt – Anna Beatriz recalled.

– He just stopped the car on the avenue without thinking twice. His smile showed everything, his affection for the fans, you know? It was amazing! – concluded.

Vou postar aqui pra deixar registrado!!! Que felicidade! To fechadíssimaaaa com o Abel💚🥺😍 pic.twitter.com/fwYEKNJKz9 — Anna ABEL (@anna__abel) October 15, 2021

And the story gets even better. The fan’s full name is Anna Beatriz FERREIRA ABEL, who even showed her enrollment in the faculty of veterinary medicine to prove the impressive coincidence. His father, an electrical engineer who also has Abel in his name, is even of Portuguese descent.

In addition to talking to the NP, Anna posted on her Twitter profile both the video of the meeting with Abel and photos of the shirt given by the coach. The model is the third uniform of the 2021 season, with game sponsorships, with the Libertadores champion patch, the number 78 (year of birth of Abel) and his name – which, in this case, is also her last name .

e aqui a camisa!!! (vídeo sem som pq sem condições eu maluca gritando) pic.twitter.com/uBHkZXbQWL — Anna ABEL (@anna__abel) October 15, 2021

When Abel Ferreira arrived in Brazil to coach Palmeiras, not even the most optimistic fan expected a passage with fast titles and so much identification. He was the first to lead Verdão to two consecutive Libertadores finals since Felipão and has the chance to conquer America again on November 27th, against Flamengo, in Uruguay.

Although the current moment is not good, with the sequence of seven games without a victory and with the drop in performance at the Brasileirão, the Portuguese coach is already immortalized in the club’s history.

See it in the LANCE app! the result of the games of the round



Abel will have the chance to be close to Palmeiras fans this Sunday (17th), at 4 pm, in the duel against Internacional, at Allianz Parque, which is free to receive 50% of its total capacity.