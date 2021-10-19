Dismissed attorney and the CNMP PEC, target of Morista-Lavajatista terrorism – 10/19/2021

THE PEC that changes the composition of the National Council of the Public Ministry (CBMP) has been the cause of a holy war in sectors of the Public Ministry and the press. Sergio Moro, pre-candidate for the presidency, is enjoying the controversy. It has served to try to leverage your campaign on the networks. The text can be voted on in the Chamber soon. The proposal is said to put an end to the agency’s independence. It’s bullshit. The truth is that sectors of the MP want to continue to behave as if they were an autonomous republic. Back to the point. We are going to an event that illustrates why the Board needs to change.

THE BEAVER CASE

The CNMP voted, on Monday, by a majority of six to five, in favor of the dismissal of prosecutor Diogo Castor de Mattos, who was one of the stars of the Lava Jato misdeeds. It is not immediate dismissal. There is a long process ahead.

Let’s remember. In early 2019, a billboard appeared in Curitiba with the image of nine prosecutors — including Castor de Mattos. It read:

“Welcome to the Republic of Curitiba. Land of Operation Lava Jato, the investigation that changed the country. Here the law is fulfilled. March 17 — 5 years of Operation Lava Jato — Brazil Thanks”.

The boisterous prosecutor was the secret financier of the mumbo jumbo. Worse: in the course of the investigation, the musician João Carlos Barbosa was reached, in whose name the service had been hired. It turns out that he had nothing to do with the case. It was literally used as an “orange”.

I remember excerpt from a report from the series “Vaza Jato”, published by The Intercept Brasil website on August 26, 2019. I’ll be right back:

“Prosecutor Diogo Castor de Mattos confessed to the inspector general of the Federal Public Ministry that he paid for a billboard to promote Lava Jato. The piece, installed in March next to the airport in Curitiba, was illegal. It is the inspector’s role to open an inquiry into misconduct of members of the MPF, but Oswaldo Barbosa closed the case without formal investigation – and omitted the confession of the National Council of the Public Ministry, the CNMP, which could also punish the prosecutor.

Audios from the Vaza Jato archive show that members of the task force knew about the confession, and the episode caused concern: behind the scenes, the group acted to deflate the investigation and publicity of the case. The task force coordinator, Deltan Dallagnol, brokered talks with Barbosa to protect Castor de Mattos, even though he knew about the confession of guilt. The messages indicate that the magistrate told Dallagnol he would suspend investigations and keep the case a secret. The lobby was successful. No procedure was instituted to investigate the prosecutor’s conduct, who withdrew from the operation shortly after the confession, presenting a medical certificate.“

RETURN

Here is the high morality of some Catões of the Republic.

In September of last year, the CNMP initiated an Administrative Disciplinary Proceeding against Castor de Mattos, who asked for his removal from the Lava Jato when the scandal became public. The trial concluded on Monday. And it was decided, by six to five, in favor of dismissal. Are we facing proof that CNMP works? More or less…

Unanimously, the 11 voters recognized the prosecutor’s act of improbity, which imposes the penalty of dismissal. But, believe me! Rinaldo Reis Lima, the magistrate, suggested that the punishment be converted into a 90-day leave. Silvio Amorim Júnior, in turn, found the time excessive and proposed a very modest 16 days. He said he took into account the fact that the prosecutor claimed to be suffering from depression at the time.

The trial, which had been suspended last September 28, resumed yesterday. Before the interruption, counselor Fernanda Marinela de Sousa Santos, rapporteur of the PAD, had already recommended the dismissal of the prosecutor. See how the councilors voted and where they came from.

Favorable to simple removal:

– Silvio Amorim Junior

Federal Public Ministry;

– Rinaldo Reis Lima

State Public Ministry (RN);

– Oswaldo D’Albuquerque

State Public Ministry (AC);

– Sebastião Vieira Caixeta

Public Ministry of Labor;

– Moacyr Rey Filho

Federal District and Territories Public Prosecutor’s Office

They voted against converting the dismissal into suspension because there is no rule or jurisprudence to justify it:

– Fernanda Marinela (rapporteur):

Appointed by the OAB

– Sandra Krieger

Indicated by the OAB:

– Otávio Luiz Rodrigues Júnior

Appointed by the Chamber:

– Engels Augusto Muniz

Appointed by the Federal Senate:

– Marcelo Weitzel Rabello de Souza

Military Public Ministry

The casting vote, in favor of dismissal, was given by the deputy attorney general, Humberto Jacques de Medeiros. Note that the five who condescended to a serious fault – although, I reiterate, they all recognized the act of improbity – came from advisers from the Public Ministry. Only Rabello de Souza, from the MPM, defended the dismissal.

It is true that Aras’ second, who represented him in the vote, was in line with the resignation. But the corporatist bias is crystal clear. To remember: the dismissal is not immediate. The PGR now has to appoint a prosecutor to file the action, which runs in the first instance of the Federal Court.

BACK TO PEC

What is the PEC doing that can go to the House vote today? It raises from 14 to 17 the members of the CNMP. Today, eight of these 14 originate from the Public Prosecutor’s Office: attorney general (also president), 4 representatives of the MPU (Federal Public Ministry, Labor Public Ministry, Military Public Ministry, Federal District and Territories Public Ministry) and 3 representatives of the Ministries State Publics.

The other six members are distributed as follows:

– 1 judge appointed by the STJ;

– 1 judge appointed by the STF;

– 1 indicated by the Chamber;

– 1 appointed by the senate

– 2 lawyers appointed by the OAB.

These would all be kept, according to the PEC, but added by three members:

– one more indication of the Chamber and Senate, alternately;

– Chamber and Senate, alternately, appoint a member of the State Public Prosecutor’s Office or of the DF who has been the Attorney General of Justice as a magistrate:

– STF indicates another name, but which must be approved by the Chamber or Senate, also alternately.

Note that members from the Public Ministry would continue to be a majority: nine out of 17, as the magistrate would have to belong to the career.

Yes, the Council could “deconstruct” prosecutors’ acts, but only those of an administrative nature that are considered a violation of functional duty. For this, there would be a disciplinary process, “preserving functional independence and ensuring judicial review”.

TERRORISM

What is being done is a lot of terrorism for nothing. Or for everything. The outcry comes from sectors that are used to seeing the Public Ministry as a territory without rules. The guy gets depressed, for example, and decides to finance a billboard by proselytizing…

The accusation that the “central” is trying to take care of the MP is either stupid or bad faith criticism. Even because such “center” is not a permanent entity, with headquarters, fixed address, statute… Everyone, in a democracy, is obliged to be accountable for their actions. Independence is not synonymous with an autonomous republic.

The militant areas of the MP, however, managed to produce “fake news” and “fake opinions” by the bunch. It will not be easy to get the necessary three-fifths in the Chamber and Senate to approve the PEC.

And not! The CNMP cannot interfere in the investigation conducted by prosecutors and prosecutors if the text is approved. Maybe they all need to be a little more careful in their work, which is good.

Look there… Pre-candidate Sergio Moro mobilized his “bases” to attack the proposal. Deltan Dallagnol’s chat colleague, after the rift caused by the Lava Jato in politics and the economy, is speaking in the name of the “independence of the Public Ministry”.

Sounds like a joke.

And it’s a joke.