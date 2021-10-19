Disney postpones Marvel movies and excludes other productions from the calendar; check out the new dates!

Change of plans! This Monday (18), Disney announced a series of changes to its premiere calendar for the years 2022 and 2023. Of the 11 films involved, 8 of them belong to the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU). While some productions were delayed, four were excluded entirely from the schedule.

The reason for the postponement of the features was not revealed by Disney. However, according to Variety magazine, the changes are due to the period it takes to produce these projects. Films like “Black Panther 2” are still filming in progress. In addition, it takes months of post-production to polish some essential details, such as special effects, visuals and sound – even more so in more fanciful works like Marvel’s.

Disney studios were also affected by the Covid-19 pandemic situation, which has been delaying work since the beginning of 2020. Not to mention that, currently, film and TV productions have been united, with the advent of series on the Disney+ platform . Therefore, any delay in one of these titles can have huge consequences for the entire calendar.

Continues after Advertising

Postponed and deleted movies

Among the MCU films, the feature films “Thor: Amor e Thunder”, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” were postponed, as well as “The Marvels”, the sequel to the movie “Captain Marvel”. Another Marvel production (still untitled) was relocated to debut on November 3, 2023. There are still two more unnamed projects that were taken off the schedule.

Now, “Doctor Strange 2” will hit the big screen on June 5, 2022. A month later, on July 8, the movie “Thor 4” will premiere. “Black Panther 2”, previously scheduled for July 8, 2022, will be released on November 11 of the same year. The sequel to “Captain Marvel” leaves the 2022 calendar to premiere on February 17, 2023. With the decision, the release of “Man-Ant 3” was transferred to July 28, 2023.

Continues after Advertising

Going beyond the MCU field, “Indiana Jones 5” was another production that suffered a long delay. The film would hit theaters on July 29, 2022, however, with all the changes, the film’s new premiere is scheduled for June 30, 2023, almost a year later. A Disney live-action and another 20th Century Studio project (the former Fox) would be released in 2023, but they also ended up being excluded from the calendar.

Check out Disney’s new release calendar*:

– “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” – June 5, 2022

– “Thor: Love and Thunder” – July 8, 2022

– “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – November 11, 2022

– “The Marvels” – February 17, 2023

– “Indiana Jones 5” – June 30, 2023

– “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” – July 28, 2023

– Marvel Movie (Untitled) – November 3, 2023

Continues after Advertising

excluded from the calendar

– Marvel Movie (Untitled) – Scheduled for July 28, 2023

– Disney Live Action (Untitled) – Scheduled for July 14, 2023

– Marvel Film (Untitled) – Scheduled for October 6, 2023

– 20th Century Film (Untitled) – Scheduled for October 20, 2023

*Initially, debut predictions are for the United States.