Diver finds 900-year-old sword in the Mediterranean Sea

A diver named Shlomi Katzin was diving in a cove off the coast of Haifa, located in Israel, on the Mediterranean Sea, when he came across a curious and unusual object. He plucked the 1.2 m long sword-like object from the bottom of the sea and registered the shell-studded relic with his GoPro camera.

In his hands, he held a sword that archaeologists believe is about 900 years old. Katzin reported the find to the Israel Antiquities Authority, which has examined the find and believes it must have belonged to a knight from the Crusades.

publicity

“The iron sword has been preserved in mint condition and is a beautiful and rare find,” commented Nir Distelfeld, inspector of the IAA Theft Prevention Unit, via a Facebook post. According to him, it “belonged to a crusader knight” – also called the ‘Order of the Templars’ – and once cleaned and restored, it will be shown to the public.

When found, the sword weighed over two kilos, due to the amount of shells and algae placed along the object. The estimate is that it may have been unearthed during a recent storm that dislodged the sand and thus revealed the relic that had been hidden for centuries.

Read more:

In addition, Katzin also discovered ancient stones, metal anchors and pottery fragments on the coast. The New York Times reported that he turned down a request for an interview because “he didn’t want the discovery to be about him.”

The director of the IAA’s marine archeology unit, Kobi Sharvit, said the relics show that the region likely “served as a small temporary natural anchorage for ships seeking shelter” and demonstrates that the site was used during the historic period.

He explained that the site is a natural cove near the port city of Haifa and suggests that it served as a shelter for sailors. “The archaeological finds at the site show that it served as a small natural anchorage for ships seeking shelter. The identification of the various discoveries shows that the berth was used at the end of the Bronze Age, 4,000 years ago”, said the specialist.

The sword will be exposed to the public once it has been cleaned, restored and researched by the IAA – Credit: Facebook / Shlomi Katzin

It is worth remembering that the Crusades were a series of religious wars supported by the Roman Catholic Church. Some of the clashes took place between the 11th and 13th centuries, when the invasion of the “Holy Land”, a region that corresponds to Palestine and Israel today.

Therefore, “each ancient artifact that is found helps to piece together the historical puzzle of the Land of Israel,” celebrated IAA Director General Eli Escosido.

Source: Cnet

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!