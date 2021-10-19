Djokovic does not confirm Australian Open participation: “Too many restrictions” | sneakers

Owner of nine titles and current three-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic could be out of the tournament early next year. The Serbian leader of the ranking has questioned his participation in the first Grand Slam of the season due to the strict restrictions that will be imposed on tennis players who do not get vaccinated against Covid-19, such as a 14-day quarantine on arrival in Australia.

In an interview with the German newspaper Bild, Nole, who has been involved in controversy for not defending the vaccine and so far has not confirmed whether he was immunized or not, recalled the complaints by other athletes about the mandatory isolation in this year’s Australian Open, and regretted that the same could happen in 2022, despite the Australian authorities stressing that the treatment will be much milder for those vaccinated.

– We will have many restrictions. They are trying to make conditions better this year. The problem is that you travel by plane with a positive person, whether vaccinated or not, and must spend 14 days in your hotel room. That’s what happened to 70 players this year. I would like all players to unite a little more and get involved in decision making. I feel that nothing is asked of us at all. The truth is, I don’t know if I’m going to play the Australian Open. The situation is not good – said the Serb.

The Australian Open’s biggest champion called vaccination a “private” issue and said the press action with speculation turns out to be harmful. Djokovic left open his participation in the Major and said he must decide later whether or not to play in Melbourne.

– I still haven’t decided if I’ll play in Melbourne. There is a lot of speculation. The press speculates a lot. There is a lot of division in society between those who got vaccinated and those who didn’t. That someone is judged if they want to decide whether to vaccinate or not… it makes me disappointed with society. I will not reveal whether I am vaccinated or not. It’s a private matter. Say what the media say will spread fear among people. I don’t want to participate in this war. I want to go to Australia, but I don’t know if I will. That’s all – completed.

It is worth noting that some tennis players, such as Russian Andrey Rublev, revealed that they will be vaccinated after the end of the current season, taking advantage of the “vacation” to immunize and prepare properly for the Australian Open.