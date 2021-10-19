Do you know Apple cloth? Internet users go viral the R$ 219 launch

How expensive would you pay on a cloth to clean your appliances? Apple announced this Monday (18), several launches of brand accessories. But what caught the attention, among so many novelties, was the polishing cloth that used to come free with MacBooks and now has an unusual price.

For nothing more and nothing less than R$ 219, the value of the Apple cloth generated a lot of noise among internet users, who wasted no time and went viral with memes and jokes. After all, we are talking about a cloth from the famous company founded by Steve Jobs.

publicity

Apple’s new product can be paid in up to 12 installments and has free shipping, but that didn’t alleviate people’s reactions about how salty the value for a cloth is.

Apple is already known for putting high prices on products and also for the way updates make old models incompatible with new releases, such as a planned obsolescence process.

Of course, nothing would be ‘washed up’ and all references were remembered on the internet. Check out some Twitter reactions to Apple’s Polishing Cloth:

Use Apple Cloth to clean Xiaomi’s screen kkkkkkkkkk — Demartini (@demartinifelipe) October 18, 2021

Read too:

Okay, these Apple polishing cloths are crazy, I’m more of the floor cloths here at home made from old clothes — Demosthenes Camurca  (@jodecane) October 19, 2021

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!