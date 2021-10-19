Doctor is killed with a headshot in Barra da Tijuca | Rio de Janeiro



Plastic surgeon Cláudio Marsili, shot in the head in Barra da Tijuca – Social networks/Personal archive

Rio – The Capital Homicide Police (DHC) is going to investigate the death of plastic surgeon Cláudio Marsili, 64 years old. He was shot in the head this Tuesday morning (19th) in Barra da Tijuca. The crime took place less than 500 meters from the specialist’s headquarters, on Rua Fernando Mattos, around 6:30 am. He was arriving for another day of work at a clinic in Jardim Oceânico and had just parked his car when he was shot.

According to the Military Police, teams from the 31st BPM (Barra da Tijuca/Recreio dos Bandeirantes) were called for an incident with a victim of gunshots in the Barra region. At the site, they have already found the lifeless man.

Witnesses reported to police that the victim was in his private car, a Toyota Hilux, and was approached by at least three thugs who were in Black Sandero. As soon as he got out of the car, he was shot in the head. The bandits fled taking the doctor’s car. The crime took place near Claudio Marsili’s workplace.

The Civil Police works with the hypothesis of robbery, robbery followed by death, but does not rule out another line of investigation. DH will analyze footage from security cameras in the region to try to identify the killers.

The body was removed at around 10 am and taken to the Forensic Medical Institute (IML). Family members were at the scene of the crime, but, still shaken by the tragedy, did not comment on the case.

violence scares

A car guard who works on the street where the crime took place said that everyone on the street was startled by the sounds of gunfire at the time of the robbery. According to him, the region has been suffering from the wave of robberies.

“Every day there is robbery here in the region, but this is the first time with death. As soon as we heard the noise of the shots, we ran to the side of the subway. When we saw it was the doctor, we were nervous, but he was already there. he was dead,” said the man, stating about the fear of those who circulate in the region: “robbery here is routine.”

Plastic surgeon

On social networks, the doctor presents himself as a plastic surgeon. In one of his last posts, Marsili mentioned the insecurity of his patients when seeking care in a consultation.

Do you feel insecure when going to an appointment?

I see many patients who took a long time to go to an appointment for fear or for not knowing what they really wanted or needed.

First of all, the consultation is a space where we will talk. My goal is to make you feel comfortable and come out confident in what you want.

Talking directly with the surgeon can give you a parameter of how the procedure will be performed and how the recovery will be, the consultation space is entirely yours.

Don’t let fear stop you from getting your wish!