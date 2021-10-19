Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4 and other Marvel movies are postponed by Disney; see new dates

The Disney Company announced, this Monday (18), a series of changes in the release dates of the Marvel Cinematographic Universe, which were postponed. Furthermore, two MCU movies were removed from the company calendar.
Among those affected are the long-awaited Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the sequel to Black Panther and Thor. No explanation for the deferment of titles was presented officially by the company.
Check out the new MCU calendar that is based on launch dates in the American market:
- Strange Doctor In The Multiverse of Madness – Release scheduled for May 6, 2022 (previously it was March 25, 2022);
- Thor: Love and Thunder – Release scheduled for July 8, 2022 (previously it was for May 6, 2022);
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Release scheduled for November 11, 2022 (previously it was July 8, 2022);
- The Marvels – Release scheduled for February 17, 2023 (previously it was November 11, 2022);
- Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Release scheduled for July 28, 2023 (previously it was February 17, 2023).
Do you think what reasons led Disney to postpone the movies? Leave your opinion in the comments below!