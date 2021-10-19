Doctors forbid Queen Elizabeth to drink alcohol every day, magazine says

Doctors advised Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch of the United Kingdom, to break the habit of daily drinking, according to sources close to the British royal family to Vanity Fair magazine.

The publication claims that, although she is rarely seen drinking in public, the Queen enjoys a dry martini almost every night, a drink that is also a favorite of her son Prince Charles.

Despite the queen’s good physical health, doctors advised her to consume less alcohol in order to prepare herself for one of the most important moments of her reign. According to Vanity Fair, preparation is for the Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Plans to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th birthday on the throne are in full swing; the celebrations take place from May of next year.

“The queen was told to give up her nightly drink, usually a martini,” a family friend told Vanity Fair. “It’s not really a big deal for her, she doesn’t drink a lot, but it seems a little unfair that, at this stage in her life, she’s having to give up one of the few pleasures.”

Last Tuesday (12), the Queen was photographed using a cane in Westminster Abbey, London, while attending a ceremony to mark the centenary of the Armed Forces charity organization, the Poppy Legion. A real source told the CNN that the monarch used the cane for her “comfort.”