Dog dies on Latam flight, which suspends transport of pets for 30 days

Last Thursday, the 14th, a dog of the American Bully breed died after being transported in the hold by the airline Latam on a flight between Guarulhos and Aracaju. The nutritionist Giulia Conte, sister of the tutor, told the case on social networks, and blamed the company for the death. The report, according to the airline, shows that the dog died of suffocation from gnawing the box in which it was transported, but claims to have followed the protocols for transporting animals. After the incident, Latam suspended the sale for the transport of pets in the aircraft hold for the next 30 days to the Brazilian market.

The nutritionist said, in her Instagram profile stories, that it is “another case of animal death because of Latam”. His video telling about the case has more than five million views on Instagram. She claims that the company required that the dog be taken to the airport at least three hours before boarding, and took it at 8:00 am for the 12:30 pm flight from Guarulhos Airport to Aracaju Airport. Upon arrival at the site, the animal would have been accommodated in the box in which it would be transported.

In a statement, the airline says that the report issued by the veterinary clinic that treated the dog shows that he gnawed the wooden kennel he was in and suffocated himself, but points out that “the kennel was in accordance with the process of transporting animals and large size of Latam”.

The tutor says she was warned by people close not to send the dog by the company, due to previous cases, and decided to share it on social networks because “this may change the way animals are transported and prevent this from happening to others animals,” he pointed out on Instagram.

The airline emphasizes, in a note, that “it had already been carrying out an in-depth analysis of all the procedures for this type of transport, and in this regrettable event it carried out all the processes correctly”.

With the word, Latam

Check out the full note:

“LATAM Airlines Brasil is dismayed by what happened to the American Bully dog, Weiser, transported on the afternoon of October 14, 2021, between the airport of Guarulhos – São Paulo to the airport of Aracaju – Sergipe, which arrived at its destination in death.

In a report issued by the veterinary clinic that attended the Weiser, it was observed that he gnawed the wooden kennel he was in and suffocated himself. The Kennel was in agreement with LATAM’s large and animal transport process.

LATAM had already been carrying out an in-depth analysis of all the procedures for this type of transport, and in this unfortunate event, it carried out all the processes correctly. In view of this scenario, the company has now decided to suspend the sale of PETS in the aircraft hold for the next 30 days to the Brazilian market. Customers who have already purchased the service in question can continue with the transport on a regular basis, postpone it at no cost or opt for reimbursement through our service channels.

Latam is following the case and remains available to provide all assistance to the dog’s guardians.”