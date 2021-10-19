Dollar operates in high even after BC action, with worries about Brazil Aid financing | Economy

The dollar opened up again on Tuesday (19), pressured by concerns about public accounts after announcing that the new Auxílio Brasil should pay R$ 400 to its beneficiaries. The Central Bank held a sale auction of up to US$500 million in cash this morning, in another move to try to hold the currency’s rise.

At 11:30 am, the US currency rose 0.55%, quoted at R$ 5.5498. At the maximum of the day so far, it reached R$ 5.5730. See more quotes.

On Monday, the dollar closed up 1.23% to R$5.5194. As a result, started to accumulate advance of 1.35% in the month and 6.40% in the year.

Also with the effects of the anguish with the financing of Auxílio Brasil above the foreseen, the Ibovespa operates in a considerable drop.

The dollar has remained above R$ 5.50 in recent sessions, amid risks ranging from escalating global inflation to fiscal and domestic political uncertainties.

The BC then carried out an auction for the sale of cash dollars for the first time since March 15, and after several interventions in the foreign exchange market since last week, including daily extraordinary auctions of traditional foreign exchange swaps (an operation equivalent to one currency sale in the futures market) in the last four sessions.

Overseas, the dollar was retreating against other currencies, with a strong start to the season of corporate balance sheets in the US and hopes that China will be able to contain the crisis in its housing market.

On the domestic scene, attention continued to be focused on concerns about persistent inflation and discussions about the sources of financing for the federal government’s new social program, Auxílio Brasil.

Investors fear that discussions on the ‘boosted version of Bolsa Família’ will result in the breaking of the spending ceiling, seen as Brazil’s fiscal anchor, which would hit an already fragile scenario for the country’s public accounts.

On Monday, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), signaled the discussion of a social program outside the public spending ceiling.

Lira argued that, given the social impacts caused in Brazil by the Covid-19 pandemic, fiscal responsibility and respect for the spending ceiling cannot be prioritized to the detriment of the needs of the most vulnerable population.

“The risk premium really has to increase. The market is seeing these measures as fiscal populism, with an electoral nature,” said Sérgio Goldenstein, head of the Renaissance’s strategy area.

“Besides, you are demoralizing the spending ceiling. Why will the government to be elected in 2022 need to respect the spending ceiling if the current one does not respect it?” the debate revolves around a temporary increase in the new Bolsa Família.

The news about the PEC of precatório, which can be voted on by a special committee of the Chamber this Tuesday, also attracted the attention of operators. The PEC is a counterpart to the creation of Auxílio Brasil.

The financial market’s estimate for inflation rose to 8.69%. The forecast for the GDP fell again, to 5.01%, according to the latest Focus survey by the Central Bank.

Inflation in Brazil should close year higher than 83% of countries