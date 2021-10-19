Dollar rises 1.2% and closes at R$5.521; Stock drops 0.19%

The commercial dollar rose on Monday and once again exceeded R$ 5.50, even after the Central Bank injected US$ 1.2 billion in the foreign exchange market. The US currency closed up 1.21%, quoted at R$ 5.521 on sale, the biggest daily high in two weeks, since October 4 (1.44%).

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange, dropped 0.19% and closed at 114,428.18 points. The stock market started the day on a low, following the negative global trend, after China announced economic growth below expectations. In the early afternoon, it even appreciated — driven by the shares of Getnet, which debuted today, and Lojas Americanas, which rose 21.3% with a possible merger and IPO in the United States.

With today’s result, the dollar adds 6.39% appreciation against the real in 2021. The Ibovespa, on the other hand, has registered a drop of 3.86% since the beginning of the year.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Interventions do not change structural exchange trends

The traditional exchange rate swap auctions on Monday were divided between an extraordinary offer of 10,000 contracts and an offer already provided for by the calendar of 14,000 contracts, amid efforts by the BC to meet demand for foreign currency and ease distortions in the exchange rate. The autarchy sold all contracts offered, the equivalent of US$ 1.2 billion.

Although the Central Bank has been present in the markets in recent sessions, specialists point out that its interventions do not change structural trends in the exchange rate.

“The action of the Central Bank does not change the trend of the currency; if it changes, it is only in the very short term. What the BC can do is to hold volatility” and prevent the dollar from rising out of control, said Marcos Weigt, head of treasury at the Travelex Bank.

Dollar could fall, but political-fiscal uncertainty hinders

The dollar could fall as much as 3.5% against the real in the event of a “satisfactory resolution” to short-term Budget issues, such as the possible vote this week of the PEC on court orders in the House, Barclays professionals said in a statement on Monday. fair.

According to calculations, this would be the contribution of the local factor to the weak exchange rate performance between August and the first half of September, which professionals understand as a reaction to the domestic political-fiscal uncertainty.

“A resolution of short-term budget issues (precatories, expansion of social programs, etc.) could allow part of this risk premium to be eliminated,” they said.

What is considered to be the last installment of emergency aid is being paid this month, increasing pressure on the Executive about an extension of the benefit or the institution of a turbo-charged Bolsa Família, which would be called Auxílio Brasil.

Since the second half of September, however, other factors have become more determinant in the formation of the price of the exchange rate, with the international component more present after the monetary policy meeting of the US central bank, said Barclays.

But a “residual” element (not captured by the bank’s model) has begun to have more leverage in pushing the dollar up in recent weeks, said professionals, who say the central bank’s interventions in the currency were dictated in part by the poorer performance of the dollar. real, which would not be correlated to other factors.

According to Barclays, the increase in this residual component may be related to the recent rally in global energy prices and policy discussions to reduce volatility in local fuel prices.

“We do not expect the residual (factor) to be significantly corrected with a resolution of budget uncertainty, as its recent increase seems somewhat disconnected from the main fiscal discussion.”

*With Reuters