Dotz starts offering Bitcoin redemption in partnership with Foxbit

SAO PAULO – The loyalty program company Dotz (DOTZ3) announced this Monday (18) that the redemption of points in Bitcoin (BTC) is now available on its platform.

Dotz, which carried out its largest share offering (IPO) this year and which had already closed a collaboration with Ant Group, the financial arm of the giant Alibaba, has now partnered with cryptocurrency (exchange) broker Foxbit, one of the largest in Brazil.

With this, the company’s customers will be able to use the points to acquire bitcoins using the rewards program catalogue, upon selecting the option, they will receive a kind of “voucher” to be used at Foxbit. For this, the e-mail address used to register the account must be the same on the website of Dotz and the cryptocurrency broker.

This business model prevents Dotz from directly offering crypto products, that is, it will not send digital coins directly to customers and will not rely on services such as digital wallet.

“In addition to an innovation, we are expanding the possibilities of using the Dotz Coin and giving our consumers more freedom to choose what really impacts their daily lives. We had already gone ahead with the conversion of Dotz into cash in the digital account, now the client can transform the balance into cryptocurrencies as well”, explains Ricardo Gazetta, New Business Director at Dotz.

Ricardo Dantas, Co-CEO of Foxbit, says that the idea of ​​the partnership is to popularize Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. “Our partnership with Dotz is another step towards this becoming a reality and more and more people are in contact with an innovative market and have the freedom to choose what they do with their money”, he explains.

