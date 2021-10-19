Doutor Jairo · Check the list of foods that help to have a long and healthy life

Aging well and healthy, guaranteeing long years of life, is what most people want. And there are foods and behaviors that can help a lot in this endeavor. Check out some of the following:

Antioxidants

Free radicals are molecules that can damage healthy cells. They can make you more likely to have certain illnesses, such as cancer, and accelerate aging. Antioxidant-rich foods can help fight these molecules. Colorful fruits and vegetables abound with them, so prepare five to nine servings of them each day.

Red fruits

They are a great source of antioxidants and can help prevent cancer and some brain diseases. These fruits, even when frozen, retain the same qualities. Check the ones available in the supermarket freezer and enjoy them all year long.

Olive oil

This tasty “good” fat can have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Some studies show that it can improve cholesterol levels.

Fish

Called “brain food” because its fatty acids, DHA and EPA, can help not only the brain but also the nervous system to function as they should. Eating fish once or twice a week can also make you less likely to have dementia. The omega-3 fats found in fatty fish such as salmon and trout can lower “bad” cholesterol and triglycerides. It can also help relieve the inflammation that leads to atherosclerosis, when fatty deposits clog arteries.

Bean

Add this nutritional potency to your diet three or four times a week. The fiber found in it can aid digestion and reduce the chances of obesity, heart disease and diabetes. And because they make you feel full for longer, a high-fiber diet can help you lose weight too. Top a salad with chickpeas or use beans in place of meat in soups.

Mediterranean diet is ideal for heart health – iStock

Vegetables

Vegetables have fiber, antioxidants, and many vitamins and minerals, which can help protect against chronic disease. Dark green leaves contain vitamin K for strong bones. Sweet potatoes and carrots contain vitamin A, which helps keep your eyes and skin healthy and protects against infections. The results are mixed, but one study found that men who ate 10 or more servings of tomato (which is a fruit but consumed as a vegetable) a week reduced their chances of prostate cancer by 35%.

Oilseeds

They have a lot of cholesterol-free vegetable proteins and other nutrients. Almonds are rich in vitamin E, which can help lower the risk of stroke in women, and pecans have antioxidants. The unsaturated fats in nuts can help lower LDL and raise HDL cholesterol. But oilseeds are not fat-free: 28 grams of almonds – about 24 walnuts – have 160 calories, for example. So, enjoy them in moderation.

dairy products

Drinks that come fortified with vitamin D, like some milks and yogurts, help the body absorb and use calcium. This is especially important if you have osteoporosis or weak bones. Eat yogurt with live cultures to aid digestion.

whole grains

Adding them to your diet can lower your chances of certain cancers, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. Fiber can also help prevent digestive problems such as constipation and colonic diverticular diseases. Choose wholegrain breads, pastas and rice (or wild rice) over white. Add barley to soups or add plain oatmeal to meatloaf, for example.

eat like the greeks

People who live near the Mediterranean regularly include olive oil, fish, vegetables and whole grains in their meals, along with an occasional glass of red wine. Instead of salt, they use spices and herbs to flavor food. This “Mediterranean diet” may be good for your heart health and lower your chances of mild memory problems and some cancers.

maintain a healthy weight

Some people find it difficult to maintain weight as they get older, especially after having an illness or injury. Some suggestions are to eat smaller meals with healthy snacks between breaks and switch to whole milk instead of skim milk. Don’t fill up on foods high in sugar or fat, or you won’t get the nutrients you need.

Lose weight to improve health

Losing those extra pounds can put less pressure on your joints and heart, and lower your chances of getting diabetes. It can be more difficult as you get older, because you usually become less active and lose muscle. Opt for proteins such as lean meats, tuna and beans, and eat more vegetables, whole grains and fruits.

Source: WebMD

