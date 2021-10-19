Dr. Jairo · Prejudice and the mental health of people living with HIV/AIDS

Since the 1980s, when the HIV epidemic emerged, the debate and studies on HIV and AIDS have deepened, focusing mainly on prevention (such as condoms and PrEP – pre-exposure prophylaxis – more recently), and in treatment and cure – it is common today to see news in newspapers and news portals talking about vaccine research and cure. These advances are very important and guarantee hope and a significant improvement in the lives of people living with HIV, but what about their mental health? Has it received due attention?

Current scenario

Currently, with adequate medical monitoring and treatment, people living with HIV do not develop AIDS, do not transmit the virus and can live without further restrictions, with the same average life expectancy as the rest of the population.

The mental health of these individuals, however, is a very important point in this discussion and receives less attention than it should, bringing some serious consequences for these people and being, perhaps, one of the biggest challenges today in the care and monitoring of people living with HIV .

mental health and HIV

The mental health of individuals is of fundamental importance when we think about HIV and AIDS. First, because suffering from a serious mental disorder (such as bipolar disorder, psychotic disorders, recurrent depression, chemical dependency, among others) increases the person’s chance of contracting the virus by 4 to 10 times . This is due to the fact that the mental disorder can lead to an increase in risk behaviors and can also interfere with the individual’s adherence to prevention methods, such as the use of condoms and PrEP.

Furthermore, for people already living with HIV, mental health treatment is also essential. In addition to decreasing the quality of life, problems in the field of mental health, as proven by several researches, increase the chance of negative results at every stage of care for people living with HIV, from later diagnosis to greater difficulty in achieving reach an undetectable viral load in the blood, which may even increase the mortality rate of these people.

Mental health of the person living with HIV

Several studies already show that people living with HIV have higher prevalence rates of mental disorders than the rest of the population, including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorder.

This is explained by several biological, social and cultural factors, including the stigma to which this population is subjected. Prejudice against people living with HIV, also called serophobia, causes important negative impacts on the mental health of these individuals, contributing to the development of mental disorders .

And that is why it is important for us to remember that talking about the mental health of a person living with HIV is not just talking about mental disorders and their treatments. It is also talking about the stigma she goes through every day, about the decision to open her diagnosis to her partners, family and friends or not, it is about dealing with the fear and apprehension of having a chronic and still incurable condition, dealing with the guilt that these people often carry for having contracted the virus, among many other things.

Thus, our role, as health professionals, is twofold: recognizing and embracing the mental health issues of people living with HIV, ensuring comprehensive and adequate treatment, and combating serophobia in society as a whole, with information and debate , so that people living with HIV feel freer and calmer without the burden of stigma on them.

*Bruno Branquinho is a psychiatrist

