‘Dune’ cast attends launch event in London; PHOTOS | Movie theater

Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Jason Momoa attended the premiere of “Dune” in London this Monday (18th).
One of the most awaited releases hits theaters this Thursday (20). See trailer below.
‘Dune’ Trailer
Director Denis Villeneuve (“Blade Runner 2049” and “The Arrival”) hopes to win over fans of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi epic novel “Dune” and introduce him to new admirers with his grandiose film adaptation, the most ambitious production of the Canadian director’s career.
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya star in the feature that comes on the heels of previous attempts to adapt the nearly 700-page book.
In a future in which noble families dominate planetary feuds, the story follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), whose father takes over the administration of the planet Arrakis.
The place is known as the Dune by its native Fremen people and disputed for the spice, a unique commodity found in its inhospitable desert.
See PICTURES of the cast at the premiere:
Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya at the London premiere of ‘Dune’ — Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Jason Momoa, Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya at the London premiere of ‘Dune’ — Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Timothee Chalamet and director Denis Villeneuve pose at the London premiere of ‘Dune’ — Photo: Joel C RyanInvisionAP
Rebecca Ferguson at the London premiere of ‘Dune’ — Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Sharon Duncan-Brewster at the press of ‘Dune’ in London — Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP