Dune is a “pop movie”, not an “obscure adaptation for fans of the book”

Denis Villeneuve said that his new adaptation of Dune, science fiction classic, was made keeping “the young 13 or 14 year old viewers” in mind, and who tried to make this “your best pop movie to date“.

Speaking to IndieWire, the director explained: “When I read the book, images popped into my head, and I wanted to satisfy those images that came from the teenager inside me. [para maiores de 13 anos, nos EUA]. This influences the way the story is told, the rhythm.”

The Canadian further explained that this was not a “concession” to the studio’s will. “Making an obscure version of Dune that would make hardcore fans happy would be a lot easier. Making an accessible film was a big challenge, especially when we also wanted to keep the book’s roots. original”.

In the new adaptation of Dune, Paul Atreides (Chalamet) is an aristocrat whose family accepts to control the desert planet Arrakis, producer of a valuable resource and disputed by several noble families. He is forced to flee into the desert – with the help of his mother – and joins nomadic tribes, eventually leading them because of his advanced mental abilities.

the book of Frank Herbert is known as one of the most complex works in the history of science fiction, and has already rendered a big screen adaptation directed by David Lynch, in 1984. In Brazil, the franchise books Dune are published by Aleph Publisher.

Dune premieres on October 21, 2021 in Brazilian cinemas and, according to the viewing window, should enter 35 days later for the catalog of HBO Max.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).