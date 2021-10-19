Earliest drawing of a ghost is found in a vault and is 3,500 years old.

The drawing of a ghost made on a Babylonian clay plate, created some 3,500 years ago, is the oldest ever cataloged representation of a supernatural spirit. The plaque was kept for years in a safe at the British Museum, in England, until the figure was discovered.

According to The Guardian, the interpretation is that the image depicts a lonely, bearded old man, with his wrists tied, being led into the afterlife by a woman.

Second Irving finkel, curator of the museum’s Middle East Department, the plaque was part of an exorcist’s guide to warding off unwanted ghosts. On the back, it contains a text with the ritual to send the unwanted ghost to the “Underworld” and a warning to the ghost: “Don’t look back!”

“Obviously it’s a male and unhappy ghost. You can see a tall, thin, bearded ghost walking around the house, irritating people. The conclusion of the analysis is that this ghost needed a girlfriend,” said the expert, in an interview with the British newspaper .

“It’s irresistible to imagine what happened before,” he adds, of assumptions about what the scene portrays. “Something everyone knew was that the way to get rid of the old man was to marry him. It’s not fanciful to read that in him. It’s kind of an explicit message. It’s comical for someone to think they can get rid of a ghost by giving him a bride “, added the expert.

As a world authority on cuneiform writing – one of the oldest in the world and used in the ancient Middle East – Finkel realized that the small clay tablet had been wrongly deciphered earlier, which has left it forgotten in a museum safe since its acquisition in the 19th century.

The outlines of the design are faint and can only be seen when viewed from above and under adequate lighting. This difficulty in identifying the figure meant that the piece was kept in a safe and never put on display.

Now, with the discovery, the plaque will gain a space in the museum to be visited by the public.