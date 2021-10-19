Ecuadorian President declares state of emergency for violence linked to drug trafficking | World

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, declared this Monday (18th) a state of emergency throughout the country, given the increase in crime rates due to drug trafficking, and ordered the mobilization of police and military personnel in the streets.

“Starting immediately, our Armed Forces and police will feel strong in the streets because we are enacting a state of emergency throughout the national territory,” the president said in a speech broadcast by the state channel EcuadorTV.

Lasso, who took office in May, said that “in the streets of Ecuador there is only one enemy: drug trafficking” and that “in recent years, Ecuador has gone from being a drug trafficking country to a country that also consumes drugs” .

Ecuador’s president said that during the state of emergency, police and military personnel will patrol the streets 24 hours a day. “We will give the security forces the necessary support to fight crime,” he said, noting that the Executive will create a legal defense unit to protect agents who are prosecuted “simply for fulfilling their duty”.

The measure is valid for 60 days.

A committee will also be formed, bringing together various ministries in the social and human rights area to undertake actions aimed at preventing and curbing drug addiction and reinserting drug users into society.

The right-wing ruler also decided to change the defense minister, amid the prison crisis and a “period of insecurity” in the country, all effects of drug trafficking.

The state of insecurity “is not only reflected in the amount of drugs consumed in our country, but also in the number of crimes today related to the sale of narcotics,” said Lasso, who will receive the head of US diplomacy on Tuesday (19th), Antony Blinken, to talk about security and drug trafficking.

Between January and August, 1,427 murders were registered in the country, 55 more than in the whole year of 2020, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

Two weeks ago, detainees who are part of criminal groups linked to cartels in Mexico and Colombia clashed in a Guayaquil penitentiary, leaving 119 dead, in one of the worst prison massacres ever recorded in Latin America.