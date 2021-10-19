Eduardo Bolsonaro’s photo as ‘sheik’ in Dubai causes a wave of criticism; deputy defends spending | Policy

A photo of federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) dressed as a “sheik” during a trip to Dubai (United Arab Emirates) generated a wave of criticism. In the photo, which circulates on social networks, he appears alongside his wife, Heloísa Bolsonaro, and their daughter, also dressed in clothes from that country.

Opposition parliamentarians questioned the expenses of the son of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) in the Brazilian delegation that went to the country on an official mission to participate in Expo 2020.

On a social network, federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ) stated that he called the Federal Public Ministry to investigate the costs of the trip. “We want to know who is paying this bill,” he wrote.

Deputy Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ) said he asked the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) to determine the resources used on the trip. “We asked TCU to further investigate this absurd millionaire in Dubai, which would fund 100 master’s scholarships. Our country’s Science is dying,” he said.

Deputy Paulo Pimenta (PT-RS) also criticized Eduardo’s attitude. “Gasoline at more than R$7.00, gas at more than R$100, people eating bones, feet and chicken necks and a representative of Brazil playing at being a Sheik in Dubai with public money. Is this the new policy?”, questioned.

On the party’s social media page, the PSOL wrote: “Macabro is the Bolsonaro family wasting away in Dubai at the expense of the people who are in line to buy bones and not starve. This is macabre.”

Eduardo Bolsonaro also used his social networks on Monday (18) to defend himself from criticism. He declared that he traveled with his own resources..

Then, in a teasing tone, he posted a new photo dressed in Arab. “I have just been presented by an Arab friend here with a kandora, their traditional clothing here that is equivalent to our suit and tie,” he wrote.