Electronic devices steal hours of sleep from children and teenagers, studies prove

Children between the ages of six and 13 in Spain spend almost five hours a day in front of a screen. This figure grows until it reaches six and a half hours on weekends, according to a study by the Spanish Media Research Association (AIMC). Now, the University of Southern Denmark has carried out a systematic review of 49 surveys on the relationship of electronic devices with rest among the youngest (children and adolescents up to 15 years old), and the results have been published in the scientific journal BMC Public Health.

The main conclusion is that there is a direct relationship between the use of electronic media and less sleep. However, in addition to this general conclusion, researchers have recognized results for each age group. Up to five years old, the use of television and tablets causes difficulties in falling asleep, in addition to shorter sleep duration. Extended television use is also associated with an increase in naps, suggesting a consolidation of poorer sleep and less mature sleep patterns.

In the next group, from six to 12 years old, the use of screens, in general, and especially before bedtime, in addition to the presence of these devices in the bedroom, is directly related to going to bed later and a poorer quality of sleep. Also, if the screens are for televisions or cell phones, there is an association with sleep disturbances and waking up during the night.

In the last period of age observed, formed by teenagers up to 15 years old, the use of devices, especially cell phones and computers, also implied a reduction in the hours of sleep, in addition to problems falling asleep. In this group, the use of social media was also associated with poor sleep quality.

consequences of bad sleep

The lack of rest in these age groups can lead to difficulties in concentration and school performance and changes in behavior, explains the vice president of the Spanish Sleep Society, Javier Puertas. However, these are not the only consequences that can be brought about:

— Growth hormone is secreted especially at a time, during a type of brain activity called slow-wave dreams. If the time we spend in this period of sleep is reduced because we sleep less hours or because we have a change in its quality due to interruptions, less growth hormones are produced, and there may be a reduction in said growth – says Puertas.

The review included studies carried out between January 1, 2009 and August 31, 2019 in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and some that are a combination of research carried out in several countries. The parameters that were analyzed are the time to go to sleep, the quality and duration of sleep, and fatigue the next day.

What they all have in common is that they cover a variety of electronic devices: cell phones, televisions, tablets, computers and electronic game consoles. Regarding the participants, they were divided into three periods: from 0 to 3 years; 6 to 12 and 13 to 15. The number of children who participated in these analyzes was 55 for the youngest and 370,000 for the oldest, according to the team at the University of Southern Denmark.

Lisabeth Lund, from the National Institute of Public Health in Denmark, and one of the lead authors of the review, explains that the data was initially commissioned by the government to produce a guide. In the end, they decided to make it public because they believe it is “an important field of public health and could be used by other countries to develop guidelines.”

global concern

This is not the first systematic review of this issue. The first was published in 2015. A total of 20 studies were reviewed and the results are very similar to the latest research: there is strong evidence of a link between access to or use of electronic devices and reduced sleep quantity and quality, as well as increased daytime sleepiness.

The concern with screens for children is so great that the World Health Organization (WHO) published guidelines in 2019 for the responsible use of the devices by young children. The most important recommendations are to avoid their use by children under one year of age and, once this step is passed, do not use these devices for more than an hour until the age of four years. In any case, WHO recommends spending as little time as possible with these technological tools.

Screens and child development, although not directly related to rest, have been studied in Canadian children. Research has shown that the more time spent with these devices between the ages of two and three, the worse the performance when doing development tests later.