Embraer signs an agreement with Fokker to work together on aircraft projects





Today (18) Embraer signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Fokker Techniek and Fokker Services. The memo opens opportunities to jointly explore a wide range of activities in the Defense, Airline, and Services and Support markets.

“Embraer is the ideal partner for this collaboration. Our history and deep knowledge of aircraft products and solutions will allow us to bring a unique perspective on the various areas of development in which Embraer is researching.”, said Roland van Dijk, CEO of Fokker Techniek.

“Fokker Techniek and Fokker Services are well-known and reputable aerospace companies with roots in aircraft construction and fleet support around the world. Its world-renowned network, experience and aviation tradition will be a perfect match with Embraer’s Services and Support. We believe that, together, we can better serve our customers with tailor-made solutions”, said Johann Bordais, President and CEO of Embraer Services & Support.

In the coming months, Embraer, Fokker Services and Fokker Techniek will discuss a variety of opportunities and will look to use their respective knowledge and skills on new projects. For Defense, this includes the C-390 Millennium transport aircraft and possible end-user specifications, as well as future fleet support.

“Whether the Defense market with our support for the C-390 Millennium transport aircraft or any type of support or development in the Commercial aviation market, we are confident that many interesting projects will emerge in the coming years”, said Menzo van der Beek, CEO of Fokker Services.

“There is enormous potential for the two companies to jointly develop opportunities. This is a very important step in Embraer’s strategy of establishing significant and strategic partnerships around the world”, said Jackson Schneider, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security.

Other Defense opportunities are under discussion, such as the conversion and completion of mission and special transport aircraft. In the Commercial aviation market, engineering and logistical support will be the main elements to be explored, in addition to the development of hydrogen-powered aircraft. Finally, topics related to after-sales support will also be discussed, such as program support, logistics, repair services and many other opportunities.

Embraer Information



