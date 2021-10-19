Embrapa launches a variety of grapes adapted to the northeastern semiarid region

posted on 10/19/2021 00:00 / updated on 10/19/2021 09:50



(credit: Embrapa/disclosure)

Embrapa is producing a new grape variety in the Brazilian semiarid region, without seeds and with a different flavor. Called “Melody”, Embrapa and the Brazilian Association of Producers and Exporters (Abrafrutas) release, this Wednesday (10/20), management recommendations for the variety.

The Melody was developed by the Grapes do Brasil Genetic Improvement Program, coordinated by Embrapa Uva e Vinho, a program that has been in existence for 40 years. For the time being, only six hectares are cultivated in the São Francisco Valley, but the expectation is that this year 500,000 grape seedlings will be planted. “Next year, we are going to have the first productions on a commercial scale that will be able to reach various domestic markets. And the idea is also to supply the foreign market,” projects João Dimas, a researcher at Embrapa.

Its big difference is the sweet taste. “It’s a totally seedless grape, pink in color, crunchy. And one of the things that draws a lot of attention is its flavor. We classify it as red fruit flavor, some say it reminds tutti frutti. A sweet grape with balanced acidity,” highlights João. “We are very excited about the launch of BRS Melodia. We have potential for the domestic and international market. It is a fruit that has a differentiated flavor and this is very important in the market. The market seeks innovative flavors”, he points out. Jorge Souza, technical director of the Brazilian Association of Fruit and Derivative Exporters (Abrafrutas).

Besides, grapes are good for the economy. Producers are interested in growing it because, unlike other grapes produced in the semiarid region, it has two crops a year. “This is very important because it allows for a distribution of labor throughout the year,” explains João. According to Abrafrutas, the grape is now part of a select group of the six most important fruits we export in Brazil. Of these, 90% are produced in the Northeast.

Production

The grape began to be produced in 2010 in three regions of Brazil. What the researchers observed is that it is better adapted in the São Francisco Valley and in the Serra Gaúcha.

The aim of the Grape and Wine program is to obtain cultivars for table, juice and wine, adapted to different Brazilian climatic conditions. Since the beginning of the program, 21 different cultivars have been created using breeding methods, such as mass selection, clonal selection and hybridizations.

The Melodia launch event will be hybrid, broadcast directly from Petrolina, in Pernambuco, on Embrapa’s Youtube channel, starting at 7pm this Wednesday (10/20).