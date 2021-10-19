Erasmo Viana talks about separation from Gabriela Pugliesi: ‘My vacillation’ | Television



Erasmo Viana talks about separation from Gabriela Pugliesi – Reproduction

Published 10/19/2021 07:21

Rio – Erasmo Viana, who is on the reality show “A Fazenda”, told Tati Quebra Barraco and MC Gui the reason for the end of his marriage to the digital influencer Gabriela Pugliesi, to whom he was married for four years. The marriage came to an end in March of this year.

“The fact that culminated in our breakup was a tip, a trigger, a mistake of mine, a silly thing, it discovered an old thing of mine, a mistake of mine. I went to a friend’s bachelor party, in Salvador, with a month of our relationship. She took my Instagram, saw a conversation of mine with this brother, a conversation from four years ago. But it was already worn out, the fact that we were no longer getting pregnant, because it was God’s thing,” said the model , who also talked about the process of trying to get pregnant.

“We were in the process of a year to have a child, more than a year, in fact, doing all kinds of treatments, spending a lot of money. Like, this thing was already a boy or girl, I had been discussing for a long time, I’m already selling a lot of stuff,” he began.

“Too bad, bro,” interrupted MC Gui. “We were buying a house on the side where we lived, we lived in a rental house, we had financed the bank, a house of 6 ‘pau’. Man, I was going to give all my money, she too, we I was going to make the investment of my life, the bank financing had already been approved, all the paperwork for the house had already been signed, we were about to have a child and God said: ‘It’s not supposed to be’. We were all for it, more than a year of trying,” continued Erasmo.

“She’s super healthy, I’m super healthy, the spiritual part is also super up to date, we’re lined up a lot. But these things, old man, it’s God’s thing, there’s no other explanation why… We were already doing it the part of artificial insemination, which is what Science came closest to generating a child and the most expensive process it has, a lot of money to do that”.