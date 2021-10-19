Erasmus reveals why he separated from Gabriela Pugliesi

Erasmo Viana, pawn of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), told Tati Quebra Barraco and MC Gui about the end of his marriage with the influencer Gabriela Pugliesi, to whom he was married for almost four years.
When asked by the funkeira about how long he has been separated, the businessman stated that their relationship ended in March of this year, and reported what led to the divorce.
The fact that culminated with our breakup was a tip, a trigger, a mistake of mine, a silly thing, I discovered an old thing of mine, a mistake of mine that I went to at a friend’s bachelor party, in Salvador, with a month of our relationship. She took my Instagram, saw a conversation of mine with this brother, a chat from four years ago. But it was already worn out, the fact that we were no longer getting getting pregnant because it was God’s thing. Erasmus Viana
Before, the pawn told about the process that he and his ex-wife went through to get pregnant:
“We were in the process of a year to have a child, more than a year, in fact, doing all kinds of treatments, spending a lot of money. Like, this thing was already a boy or girl, I had been discussing for a long time, I already sell a lot of things,” began Erasmus.
“Too bad, bro,” lamented MC Gui, and the manager continued, talking about the plans he had with Pugliesi:
We were buying a house on the side where we lived, we lived in a rental house, we had financed the bank, a house of 6 ‘pau’. Man, I was going to give all my money, so was she, we were going to make the investment of life, the bank financing had already been approved, all the paperwork for the house had already been signed, we were about to have a child and God said: ‘It’s not meant to be’. It was very fuck* that, we were everything to have, more than a year trying. Erasmus Viana
“She’s super healthy, I’m super healthy, the spiritual part is also super up to date, we’re all lined up. But these things, old man, it’s God’s thing, there’s no other explanation why. […] We were already doing the part of artificial insemination, which is what Science came closest to generating a child and the most expensive process that has, a lot of money to do this”, he continued.
“We still have five frozen embryos, by law we can only discard after three years. So we were going through this process, we did the insemination, but they say that God has to put the embryo in the egg . […] We were forcing the situation that was not supposed to happen,” concluded Erasmo.
In February 2021, the former couple announced the end of their marriage. According to Pugliesi, the end came after a “serious error” by Erasmus, which the two never went into detail.
The businessman denied that he had betrayed his ex-wife and also dismissed rumors that another man was the center of the separation. “To this day I laugh about this story, the guys are very creative,” he commented, who still denied being bisexual. “I’m freakishly addicted to women,” he said.
A Fazenda 2021: The looks chosen by Adriane Galisteu for the reality show
A Fazenda: After Victor’s elimination, who deserves to win the reality show?
3.16%
6.34%
28.16%
0.77%
0.50%
2.20%
0.27%
0.36%
0.89%
30.16%
10.58%
1.24%
1.04%
1.43%
11.70%
1.19%
Total of 34077 wishes
Validate your vote
Incorrect text, please try again.