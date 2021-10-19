Erasmus says failures in Pugliesi’s artificial insemination led to an end to the marriage

Erasmo Viana, from A Fazenda 13, revealed the year-long process that he and his ex-wife, Gabriela Pugliesi, were going through to try to get pregnant. In a conversation with MC Gui and Tati Quebra Barraco, he explained that they were trying to do artificial insemination and currently have five frozen embryos. The marriage came to an end after four years together and, according to the influencer, there were two motivations: the weariness caused by the pregnancy attempts and a conversation from five years ago that Gabriela read on her cell phone.

At the time, Erasmo said that the several unsuccessful attempts by Gabriela to get pregnant also weighed on the decision to separate. “But [o relacionamento] it was already worn out, the fact that we weren’t getting pregnant, because it was God’s thing… We were in a one-year process to have a child, more than a year in fact, doing all kinds of treatments, spending a lot of money. Like, it was already this boy or girl thing, I had been discussing it for a long time, already seeing a lot of things”, he revealed.

erasmo-viana Influencer is in The Farm 13reproduction Erasmo Viana and Erika Schneider Erasmo and Erika Schneider once had an affair Pugliesi and Erasmus Erasmo and Gabriela Pugliesi separated in March of this year Gabriela and Erasmus The ex-couple has always been recognized for their fitness life. Erasmus and Pugliesi marriage (1) Erasmo and Gabriela Pugliesi got married in 2017 in Trancoso, Bahia 0

Currently, the former couple has five frozen embryos, but for legal reasons they can only discard them after three years. Even for him, it was a divine question that the pregnancy didn’t happen, because it wasn’t supposed to be. “(…) We were going through this process, we performed the insemination, but they say that God has to put the embryo in the egg. We were forcing the situation that was not supposed to happen”.

The pawn also took the opportunity to clarify the doubts of many by reinforcing that they are both healthy and even with all the treatments, they could not bear a child. “(…) They are things of God, there is no other explanation, because like that… We were already doing the part of artificial insemination, which is what science came closest to generating a child and the most expensive process that has, a money to do that,” he continued.

The investment was happening in all areas of the ex-couple’s life and the change of residence was almost a reality. The financing of the almost-new home cost R$ 6 million and all the documents had already been signed by the two, but they separated some time later.