Eternals “makes the Avengers bow seem tiny”; see reactions

The first reactions to eternal after yesterday’s special premiere event (18th) in Los Angeles, they featured the film from Chloe Zhao as Marvel’s most epic adventure to date – David Ehrlich, from IndieWire, came to say that the scope of the plot “makes the Avengers bow look tiny“.

The feature was also praised as moving and distinct, in look and tone, from other MCU titles. Ash Crossan, from ScreenRant, commented that “even forgot he was in the Marvel franchise at times“. Check out these and other reactions below.

Created in 1976, the eternal are a race of superhumans created by the Celestial aliens during their visit to Earth. However, at the same time that they conceived this group, the genetic experiments of the Celestials also gave rise to the Deviant, a kind of corrupted face of their first creations.

The movie’s cast has Angelina Jolie, Harrington Kit, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek, between others. the debut of eternal is scheduled for November 5, 2021 in Brazil.

