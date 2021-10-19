Éverton Ribeiro warns Flamengo’s squad: “we have to create more in the next games”

Flamengo was only in the tie last Sunday (17), against Cuiabá, by 0 x 0. In addition to the performance that fell short compared to the last matches, the club lost a good opportunity to further reduce the difference to the leader Atlético- MG

Even with the support of the fans and having more possession of the ball, Flamengo must have numerous difficulties to be able to create opportunities. Goalkeeper Walter didn’t even make a great save, such was the lack of creation of Renarto Gaúcho’s team.

Èverton Ribeiro imagined that the duel would be like that, but warned: “It was a game that we knew it was going to be like, with them all back there. The attackers were all in their area. A game that we had to perfect right up front, unfortunately we couldn’t break their mark, we have to create more in the next games to score and continue in the fight for the title”.

There was still a lot of complaint from Flamengo after the match for a goal that would have been badly disallowed. After a good triangulation between Matheuzinho, Andreas Pereira and Michael, the striker took advantage of the leftovers and sent it to the net, but the lateral was marked offside, which was later confirmed after checking by the VAR.

On the risks of losing athletes to injury due to marathon games: In the next round, Flamengo has the derby against Fluminense, at Maracanã. The match takes place on Saturday (23), at 7 pm (Brasilia time). But, first, the team enters the field against Athletico Paranaense, for the leg of the last 16 of the Copa do Brasil, on Wednesday (20), at 21:30. “We take care in every game. Let’s wait until tomorrow so we don’t have any more medical problems. My group is prepared and used to this type of game. While the opponent rested, we had a battle today.”