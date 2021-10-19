‘Everyone knows what I suffered’

Coutinho scored Barcelona’s 3rd goal in the 3-1 victory over Valencia, by Laliga

Last Sunday, the midfielder Philippe Coutinho he scored again with the shirt of the Barcelona, closing the account at 3-1 victory over Valencia, by Laliga.

The Brazilian’s celebration drew a lot of attention from the Spanish press, as he screamed a lot and overflowed emphatically after swinging the net.

In an interview with Barça TV after the match, the shirt 14 revealed the reasons for his “outburst” and reported that his screams were to drive away the ghosts of what happened in recent months, when the athlete lived with injuries, little playing time and criticism from the fans and the press .

“It was a scream that had been stuck for a long time,” said the midfielder.

“Everyone knows what I’ve suffered (in the last few months), but I was the one who felt it all under my skin,” he continued.

“Scoring a goal after such a long time is a very good feeling. Of course, the most important thing is to win, to win again, for the team to play well and gain confidence, because now comes a very important period for us. Today, I leave very happy. for all that,” he added.

Coutinho didn’t score with the shirt blaugrana for almost a year.

His last goal had been against Osasuna, on November 29, 2020, in a match for the Spanish Championship.

In the current season, this was his 1st goal in the 7 opportunities he has won so far from coach Ronald Koeman.

In all, the Brazilian has 25 goals in 97 matches since he was signed by Barça in 2017/18.