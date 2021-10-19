Ex-chief pilot claims to be innocent and that he is a scapegoat throughout history





Mark Forkner, former Boeing chief pilot, pleaded not guilty on Friday to allegations that he had misled the FAA by withholding information about the Maneuver Characteristics Enhancement System (MCAS).

According to an Associated Press story, Forkner first appeared in federal court in Fort Worth. A magistrate has scheduled a hearing that will determine the continuation of the trial for Nov. 15, in which the engineer faces six counts of fraud.

His lawyer, David Gerger, said Forkner was a scapegoat. He said that if the case goes to trial, “the truth will show that Marcos didn’t cause this tragedy, he didn’t lie and shouldn’t be charged.”

Passenger families asked for new processes: “Forkner is just a scapegoat. He and Boeing are responsible for the deaths of everyone in the Max crash, said Nadia Milleron, whose daughter died in the Ethiopia crash in March 2019, five months after the first crash. “Boeing executives and boards need to go to jail.”

Milleron is part of a group of family members who are suing the company in federal court in Chicago, where Boeing is headquartered. In January, Boeing accepted a $243 million fine as part of a $2.5 billion settlement with the Department of Justice. The government has agreed not to sue Boeing for conspiracy if it abides by the terms of the agreement for three years.



