Ex-Corinthians and Flamengo confesses beating on Neymar: ‘I punched him’ | International

Midfielder Cristian, who had a victorious passage at Flamengo and Corinthians, participated in the podcast “Podpah” and spoke about some moments of his career.

At a certain point, he admitted that he beat Neymar in an attempt to intimidate the ace, who at the time was already standing out at Santos.

“The whole game (I yelled in Neymar’s ear). All the games. Today he is the best player without a doubt and at that time he was already emerging. So imagine: if I let him do everything he does, I’m dead. I’m crazy, I get unemployed! I said: ‘I’m going to beat this kid up, it’s the fuck he’s going to make a mess of me’. Brother, I beat him! Sorry, but he got beaten up,” Cristian said.

The steering wheel also remembers having slapped the attacker on the ear and justified. “You get a player like Neymar, who is fast and skillful. If you let him be cute, the guy ends your life! The first time I punched him in the ear. But he was new, he could take it! There was no way not to hit, it’s crazy”, added Cristian.







Revealed by Paulista de Jundiaí, Cristian won the 2005 Brazil Cup and led the club from the interior of São Paulo to the club’s only participation in the Copa Libertadores. For Corinthians, the player won the 2008 Brazilian Series B Championship, the 2009 Paulista Championship, the 2009 Brazil Cup and the 2015 Series A Brazilian Championship.

Cristian was also Rio champion with Flamengo in 2008 and was Turkish champion with Fenerbahçe. In addition, the steering wheel was also part of the Grêmio squad that was champion of the Libertadores in 2017.