Extra Market in Jardim Angela, outskirts of SP, delivers empty meat tray until payment is completed, customers say | São Paulo

A client of Extra do Jardim Ângela, in the South Zone of São Paulo, denounced on social networks that the market delivers empty meat trays to customers until the value of the product is paid at the checkout.

The complaint was made by activist Fabiana Ivo last Thursday (14). The practice is not adopted in units of the same network located in upscale neighborhoods in the capital.

According to the client’s account, the situation occurred during a purchase of beef at the store’s butcher shop. After choosing the product and watching it be weighed, the activist received an empty tray with the barcode. She was informed that the meat could be removed only after payment at the cashier.

Roberto de Oliveira, another customer at the supermarket, told the g1 who has also been through this situation.

“There are so many bizarre things here that we are unfortunately getting used to certain absurdities. There is violence like this that is imposing itself and that we are not even able to debate,” he said.

In her complaint, published on social networks, Fabiana Ivo reported that she questioned the practice and that an employee at the store said it was to “avoid theft”.

“This is an affront to the entire population of the quebradas, I doubt that the same will happen at Extra do Morumbi”, questioned the activist, in a publication on social networks.

In a statement, Extra said that “the procedure is not part of its service policy” and that “measures were taken so that the practice was immediately discontinued”. The company also said that the conduct is a “punctual failure of procedure”.

Despite this, the g1 he was at the Cambuci unit, in the South Zone of São Paulo, this Monday afternoon (18) and when he bought half a kilo of skirt steak, he only received the label. Then the cashier went to get the meat from the butcher.

An employee told the g1 that the practice occurs because people weigh their meat and give up buying it. She also stated that this is due to theft. O g1 asked Extra for a new position to find out why and since when this practice occurs.