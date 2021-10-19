Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in the EU to build metaverse – 10/18/2021 – Tec

Facebook Inc plans to create 10,000 jobs in the European Union over the next five years, the social media giant said on Monday, to help build the so-called metaverse — an online world where people can use different devices to move and communicate in a virtual environment.

The company’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, has been talking about metaverse since July, and the buzzword, first coined in a dystopian novel three decades earlier, has been referenced by other tech companies such as Microsoft.

“No company will own and operate the metaverse,” wrote Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, in a blog. “Bringing this to life will require collaboration and cooperation between companies, developers, makers and policy makers.” Using technologies like virtual and augmented reality, Facebook plans to create a greater sense of “virtual presence” that will mimic the experience of interacting in person.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted much of online office meetings, leading to the emergence of conferencing applications like Zoom, and major technology companies are looking to capitalize on this change.

Facebook, which has invested heavily in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), including buying companies like Oculus, aims to connect its nearly three billion users through multiple devices and applications.

Zuckerberg believes the metaverse would be accessible on VR, AR, personal computers, mobile devices and game consoles.

$50 million has already been committed (R$276 million at current prices) to build the metaverse and test a new teleworking application where Oculus Quest 2 headset users can hold meetings as avatar versions of themselves.

While Facebook has not said what roles they would be hired for and where they would be established, the company has faced antitrust investigations in the region and is often criticized for online security and hate speech on its platform.

“We look forward to working with governments across the EU to find the right people and markets to take this forward, as part of a region-wide recruitment drive,” Clegg wrote.