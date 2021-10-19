Facebook will invest US$ 50 million in the “metaverse”, appointed as the future of the internet

Tech giants are always looking to get ahead in the race for the next technological revolution. And, apparently, now the new trend is to bet on entirely virtual universes.

Experts say the “metaverse,” as the new fad is called, is not just a new version of virtual reality technology — but a technology that will be the future of the internet.

Virtual reality is commonly used in the gaming world. On the other hand, the metaverse could be used for an infinite number of interactions in the most varied digital environments.

Although it’s been a much-discussed concept in recent months, there’s still no exact definition for it. Briefly explained, it would be something like users having three-dimensional avatars to interact virtually with other people. Too much Black Mirror? For sure.

San Unity Software Inc. Senior Vice President and Creative General Manager Marc Whitten believes the metaverse will be even bigger than the mobile revolution and the web revolution.

Creations involving virtual reality always surface and then fall back into oblivion, it’s true. But the metaverse seems to be increasingly exciting Big Tech investors. And since this seems to be the future of the internet, no one wants to be left behind.

Facebook announced that it will create 10,000 jobs over the next five years to develop its metaverse. According to the company, the idea is to build a way “online interaction can become much closer to the experience of interacting in person”.

In late September, Facebook announced an investment of US$ 50 million to finance companies that are working on the development of the metaverse. Although the company has a past with several cases of purchases from competing companies, the giant signals that it understands that this technology will not be developed completely from scratch by a single company. Rather than go out and buy the next industry leader, it will collaborate with other companies that are contributing to the development of this technology.

The company founded by Mark Zuckerberg has been investing in virtual reality technology for a while. Facebook bought the company Oculus, creators of the Oculus Rift, one of the most popular virtual reality devices in the world, and launched a virtual reality headset priced well below what is normally found in these products. In July, Zuckerberg stated that “in addition to being the next generation of the Internet, the metaverse will also be the next chapter for Facebook as a company.”

This year, Epic Games, famous for developing games like Fortnite, announced a $1 billion investment to develop the long-term vision of its metaverse. In addition to Facebook and Epic Games, Nvidia and Microsoft are working on developing the technology.