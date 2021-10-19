Family member of deceased by Covid, says mother received ‘covid kit’ by Prevent Senior | Brazil



Brasília – During the statement given by people affected by the pandemic, this Monday, 18th, Katia Shirlene Castilho dos Santos, the third to testify at Covid’s CPI, stated that her mother received the “covid kit” at the network’s hospital Prevent Senior, in São Paulo.

Katia’s mother, a 71-year-old elderly woman, was treated with the so-called “covid kit” after being assisted by teleconsultation. “They didn’t do any tests and ended up sending the covid kit,” he said. The mother had been associated with Prevent for 15 years.

“How are you going to tell a 71-year-old elderly woman who trusts the health insurance that that medicine the doctor sent her to take care of her wouldn’t be working?” he told the senators.

Last Friday, 15th, the Public Ministry of São Paulo presented the Term of Adjustment of Conduct (TAC) proposed to the leaders of Prevent Senior to stop the distribution and administration of drugs without proven efficacy against covid-19 among the insured of the health operator.

If signed, the TAC frees the operator from any possible public civil action for the conduct of the pandemic. In addition to complying with the ten clauses foreseen, Prevent Senior will have to pay a fine for collective pain and suffering, which has not yet been calculated. A new meeting is scheduled within a week to seal or not the signing of the term.

