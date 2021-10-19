Famous actresses speak publicly about life after multiple sclerosis diagnosis

SAO PAULO — At 49, American actress Selma Blair, known for roles in films such as “Second Intentions”, “Legally Blonde” and “Hellboy”, surprised by appearing on the red carpet at the premiere of her new documentary in Los Angeles, which will come to streaming this Thursday. Accompanied by her son Arthur, she wore a long silver sequined V-neck dress and an elegant cane in clear acrylic.

Entitled “Introducing Selma Blair” (free translation of the English title “Introducing, Selma Blair”), the film shows an intimate look at what the actress’s life has been like after her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in 2018. She suffered from severe pain and physical disability, including difficulty speaking and loss of left leg movement. She recently underwent a stem cell transplant and the disease went into remission. The limitations now involve a cane to aid movement, elegantly flaunted by her.

Blair isn’t the only celebrity to publicly share the intimate details of their battle. Brazilian actress Claudia Rodrigues and American Christina Applegate are also part of this team — Rodrigues, who has lived with the autoimmune disease for two decades, also underwent transplantation in the United States.

young women

The fact that the three examples above are women is no coincidence: multiple sclerosis primarily affects females. The ratio is three women for every man. It mainly affects young adults, from 20 to 40 years old, the patient’s own immune system starts attacking the layer of fat that covers all the nerve cells in the body.

Damage to these tissues makes it difficult to transmit the nerve impulse from the brain to the body. This forms lesions that, depending on the affected region, will give rise to symptoms that can include blurred vision, weak limbs, tingling sensation, dizziness, fatigue, mental confusion, and problems with strength and coordination.

In most cases, the disease is characterized by the occurrence of relapses that improve spontaneously or after treatment. The problem, according to clinical neurologist Rodrigo Thomaz, medical coordinator of the Center of Excellence in Multiple Sclerosis of the Integrated Neurology Program at Hospital Albert Einstein, is that, over time, these lesions accumulate and become permanent. Hence the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

— The treatments available today prevent lesions from forming and are capable of significantly altering the evolution of the disease — explains Thomaz.

But this is not always an easy task as the symptoms are wide ranging and can come and go over many years. Diagnosis is based on clinical symptoms, patient history, supported by tests and examinations, including lumbar puncture, MRI of the brain and spinal cord. Treatments involve the use of anti-inflammatory drugs, especially steroids, in addition to specific drugs to regulate or modulate the immune system.

There is one more treatment, however, that has shown itself to be quite promising, which is the one carried out by Blair: the use of stem cells.

– This treatment reformats the immune system and generates the control of autoimmune diseases for a long time – explains the Einstein neurologist.

It is already used as a first line in several countries, but in Brazil, due to its complexity, it is still indicated only in specific cases, such as when the disease has not responded to medications.

A study published in Jama Neurology showed that transplantation can halt disease progression for up to five years. Another work, which included the participation of Brazilian researchers, showed that this method is more effective than drugs to treat multiple sclerosis.

Of the patients undergoing innovative treatment, 94% did not suffer from the symptoms of the disease again. Among those treated with conventional medication, 60% have recurrence of the disease.

The problem is that, in addition to being costly, the procedure is very delicate and can lead to the patient’s death, as their immune system is extremely weakened after the transplant. As a result, the treated person’s body becomes extremely susceptible to infections at that first moment.

About 2.8 million people worldwide are living with multiple sclerosis. The number is 21.7% higher than in 2013. According to data from the Atlas of Multiple Sclerosis, which gathers information on the epidemiology of the disease worldwide, several factors may be contributing to the increase, including better methods of counting and diagnosis, increase life expectancy of patients and global population growth.

However, the increased risk of developing the disease is not ruled out as one of the factors behind this trend. The cause is genetic, but it is known that environmental factors such as low sun exposure, viral infections and smoking play an important role in its development.