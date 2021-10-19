Fans of Vasco surpasses the goal and raises more than R$ 211,000 for the construction of the Dynamite statue

the fans of Vasco again demonstrated its commitment and exceeded expectations. The campaign for the making of the statue of the idol Roberto Dinamite in São Januário reached the value of R$ 211,110.08 (111%), a number higher than the stipulated target of R$ 190,000. Donations ended in just over five hours. in homage to the club’s biggest idol.

After the campaign, donors will receive the rewards available according to each value. With this, the plastic artist Mario Pitanguy will make the Dynamite statue. It is worth remembering that he also paid tribute to Ayrton Senna, installed on Copacabana beach.

In 2021, the ace turns 50 since he scored his first goal with the Gigante da Colina shirt. It was on November 25, 1971, against Internacional, when the then boy dribbled four markers and puffed up the opponent’s net. The next morning, the headline of Jornal dos Sports would enshrine a nickname that would go down in Vasco’s history: Roberto Dinamite.

The rewards offered to donors include, in addition to the certificate and name in the honor, exclusive campaign currency, poster and shirt autographed by Dinamite, visit with Roberto to the studio where the statue is being carved and even a miniature of the statue. Check out how the campaign ended by clicking here.

– This will be a statue, but she’ll be alive. My message, my gaze, my legs and my heart is to say to you: thank you very much. You are and will continue to be part of my life. Until the day I leave. But you can be sure that in Roberto’s heart and in yours, we will continue to live. This is what will represent and symbolize all of this. Love and respect for all of you. Thank you, Vasco da Gama. Thank you, Vasco fan! – Dynamite said in an interview with VascoTV.

Check out the rewards for each value

R$25 – you will be entitled to an exclusive digital certificate.

R$ 100 – in addition to the digital certificate, the donor will receive an exclusive coin to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Roberto Dinamite’s first goal in his career.

R$ 350 – in addition to the certificate and the coin, the donor will receive a poster autographed by Roberto Dinamite.

R$ 500 – in addition to the certificate and the coin, the donor will receive a retro 1974 Brazilian title shirt autographed by Roberto Dinamite with the campaign’s commemorative patch.

R$1,000 – in addition to the certificate and the coin, the donor will have the name engraved on the base of the statue.

R$1,500 – in addition to the certificate, the coin and having the name engraved on the base of the statue, the donor will be able to visit the studio where the statue is being made accompanied by Roberto Dinamite.

R$3,000 – in addition to the certificate, the coin and having the name engraved on the base of the statue, visiting the studio accompanied by Roberto Dinamite, the donor will receive a miniature of the work that will be made.

Check out some of Roberto Dynamite’s achievements throughout his career

– Player who played the most times for Vasco (1,110 games)

– Top scorer in the history of Vasco da Gama (708 goals)

– Top scorer in the history of the Brazilian Championship (190 goals)

– Top scorer in the history of the RJ State Championship (279 goals)

– Top scorer in the history of São Januário (184 goals)

– Top scorer in the history of Vasco’s clashes with its main rivals:

– Vasco x Flamengo (27 goals x 19 goals by Zico)

– Vasco x Fluminense (36 goals x 12 goals by Waldo)

– Vasco x Botafogo (25 goals x 17 goals from Quarentinha)

– Author of the most beautiful goal in the history of Maracanã (1976)