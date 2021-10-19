Far Cry 6: if you want more, here’s more Far Cry

Far Cry is back with a dystopian society, a charismatic antagonist, an open world to explore and transform with his actions, and plenty of artillery to make that happen. The game takes place in Yara, a fictional location but very inspired by Caribbean countries like Cuba, and suffers from the benefits and harms of being such a consolidated franchise. We’ll comment more on our impressions in the rest of this review, played entirely on a PC, part time on keyboard and mouse, another time on controller via Steam Link and lots and lots of benchmarks to make this article here.

Welcome to Yara

Far Cry 6 shines in its setting. The Caribbean archipelago of Yara is quite large and full of character., from the smallest villages to the big cities of the game. The cars, houses, characters, fauna and flora in the game are built in a convincing way and with good level of quality in general. In addition to the game’s look, as a very well-done recreation of the architecture and all the landscaping, the characters are a big standout.

The game brings a lot of characters that are quite striking and stylish, who cross the path of the protagonist. The obvious highlight goes to arch-enemy Antón Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito, the despot who controls Yara. Below in the official trailer you can feel the vibe of the game, with a compliment for the excellent localization service provided by Ubisoft Brasil, with a high level of translation work and even some small jokes that show a team committed to adapting a game to our country.

Game has great ambiance and deals with heavy themes

In this game you assume the skin of or Dany, depending on the gender you chose for your character. As I played with the female version, from now on I will call it Dany. Danny is an anti-heroine who is not interested in solving anything, but ends up being trapped by the game’s plot and gradually picks up a taste for the thing. Here comes an element that bothered me in the game: it ranges from seriousness to satirical, and it doesn’t always manage to stitch the two together. The theme is quite serious: totalitarian governments and violent resistance groups, watered in the blood of the population that needs to survive this extreme period. The tone? Sometimes somber and serious, sometimes almost braggart, with characters ranging from seriousness about needing to get rid of a despot, to jokingly talking about how fun it is to be a revolutionary, and even inventing playful rules of how to do things.

And here comes a relevant point if you are considering playing Far Cry 6: you are looking for this fun, and that comes up with heavy themes, which go beyond the most mentioned, including a lot of graphic violence and even animal fights. But if this politically incorrect fun, sometimes weaving criticism and references to serious themes, sometimes being a little goofy in unexpected ways, is what you want, then this game is for you. So time to comment on the gameplay!



Gameplay

The gameplay of Far Cry 6 follows a formula widely used by the franchise and also other games from Ubisoft itself. The player has an open world to be explored, with missions spread across the map. As you progress through key missions, you progress through the story and transform these locations as well.

Game uses well-established – and somewhat cunning – formulas from the franchise

The formula at this point is already a bit tawdry for some, but at the same time it works and that’s why it is replicated again in the sixth title of the franchise. You invade Antón Castillo’s government installations, knocking down his control network for Yara and thus pushing every piece of dominoes to end his despotic government. Yes, you’ve already seen this with another skin.

In combat the player can either opt for a more direct approach, “kick the door” and shoot anything that moves in a way that you don’t like, which can end in an apotheosis of carnage as NPCs can call for reinforcements. You can also go “on the go”, being possible to accomplish complete objectives without being discovered and stealthily killing enemies.

In addition to Yara’s looks, something that makes the experience enjoyable is the variety of features available. The player has gadgets such as ninja ropes, gliders, cars, horses, boats and various other items to move around the map, while in shootouts he can rely on conventional weapons and even unusual improvised trinkets. It’s in the knick-knacks that the game shows its style, with gadgets that involve various oddities and a lot of customization.

The gameplay of Far Cry 6 goes through several spectrums in my opinion. The weapons, movement and gadgets are satisfying to use, and blowing things up is always cool. But then you try to drive a car, ride a horse or pilot a helicopter and you’re faced with weird controls, truncated movement and some bugs. But the worst thing is the NPCs.



I think little shows the fragility of this game better than the simple two minutes below. We were doing the tests on our entry machines running the game, and it just melted in front of us, with an absurd amount of nonsensical action from NPCs, physics and everything else. All the immersion the developer has achieved with the very well-detailed island locations vanishes, with a bunch of AIs trying to pass the Turing test and constantly failing.

The revolution will be full of pets

In combat, these atypical behaviors also appear, but less frequently. Interestingly, it’s in everyday activities that I see NPCs failing miserably to look like a human going through their routine, with an emphasis on the insistence that cars invade the wrong way and almost hit the player.

But when it comes to gameplay, it’s the parcs who steal the show. The player can count on a pet to help him in combat, doing functions such as taking enemies out of cover, distracting them, picking up equipment for the player or doing the good old direct aggression, helping to take care of enemies across the map. Here again the game is full of attitude and charisma, with allies ranging from the intimidating alligator (or crocodile, I’m not sure) Guapo, to the incredibly cute handicapped dog, the Chorizo.

For those who are a fan of co-op, the game makes it possible to call a friend to do missions, allowing for coordinated actions or the obvious result of both losing control of the situation and turning into a chaotic action movie scene. Both players have their resources available, the only limitation is their parity: it will be possible to take only one of the combat pets, shared by both.

It is worth it?



Far Cry 6 has its hits. I really liked the setting, whether through the geography and architecture of the island of Yara or the curious characters that cross its path. You can also have fun with the crazy gadgets, the crazy plot moments throughout the missions and the good performances of Esposito and Anthony Gonzalez (who plays the dictator’s son, Diego) give personality and style to the game.

But the game also has its cons. The strongest of all is certainly the NPCs and their artificial intelligence, which at various times perform totally irrational and unnatural actions. This affects both the immersion, as it causes absurd things in front of you, as it interferes even in the gameplay, at times when you want to predict your enemies.

But there is also another factor: the franchise already feels the weight of many titles in the history, and at times it seems to make a self-criticism through its own script. The island of Yara is caught in a cycle of dictatorships and revolutions, just as the Far Cry franchise itself is. This puts the game in a sameness that can have two effects: if you’ve played a Far Cry and want more of it, there’s no mistake, here it is. But on the other hand, if you’re tired of the format, there’s practically nothing here to renew the franchise.

A good Far Cry. Not perfect, but good. And also not very different from the others already made.

With the exception of artificial intelligence and the drivability of some vehicles, Far Cry 6 runs well and is satisfying to play, making it a good choice for anyone who likes to destroy a despot government, one incursion at a time. In case you’re not tired of it yet, of course.