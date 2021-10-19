Farm 13: Bil points out bad smell after kissing Lary Bottino’s head, which explains why; watch

Sincere is he! Bil Araújo left Lary Bottino embarrassed this Monday (18), in “A Fazenda 13”, when commenting on her hair. The two were talking when the pawn gave the influencer a kiss on the head and soon identified that she would need to wash the locks. The girl, then, disguised and pointed out what would be the reason for a possible bad smell.

“You have to wash your hair, okay?“, shot Bil, after the affectionate act. “Does it stink?“, wondered Lary. The ex-BBB confirmed, and she tried to justify: “Do you know what this is? Frying. I take 20 showers a day, shampoo 28 times“she said, while the boy boasted about his honesty.

“And you keep sniffing?“joked Bottino. “I went for a kiss, the nose smells“, he countered. The pawn tried to sniff the colleague’s head again, who denied it and showed some embarrassment. “kiss without sniffing“she asked. Watch:

Oops! @bilaraujjo gave a kiss on the head of @eularybottino and said that the person needs to wash their hair 😅 #The farm sign the #PlayPlus and get access to 24-hour broadcast with 9 exclusive signals: https://t.co/UpWImxSIbX pic.twitter.com/DypfVpA9F6 — PlayPlus (@FollowPlayPlus) October 19, 2021

During the conversation, which also featured Mileide Mihaile, Lary almost cried when thinking about the possibility of Bil being eliminated from the reality. The ex-BBB commented that the people would have to watch out if he left. “I’m with PMS, I’m going to cry“, warned the influencer. Mileide was amused by the situation: “Look at her little mouth, how cute. I don’t even want to be near her tomorrow. If she’s like that now, imagine tomorrow?“. This Tuesday (19), another crop formation takes place, and Dayane Mello is the current farmer.

Lary and Bil relationship

The involvement of Bil and Lary is already giving talk outside the rural reality. During the party last Friday (15), the peoa was in the mood to kiss and threw several hints to Arcrebiano throughout the night. The ex-BBB, in turn, dodged, making it clear to those watching that he was not in the same “vibe” as his colleague. “Stop looking at my mouth”, he asked, in a moment. “Why can’t I look at your mouth?”, asked the influencer. “It’s manipulating her”, returned the capixaba. But don’t think Bottino has given up, no! The onslaughts continued and even gained encouragement from the other pawns, but Bil did not relent.

At one point, the two left the group and went to talk near the hot tub. Gui Araújo, who was half drunk, passed by the pair and, jokingly, said he was going to throw himself in the ball pool: “I’ll jump on the balls, I will!”. “I doubt”, provoked the former No Limite. “If you jump, I jump”, encouraged Lary. “I’ll go after”, completed Bil, who gave space for his colleague to launch a new line. “Of me. After me, go after me”, provoked the ex-“On Vacation with Ex”.

A little embarrassed, the model changed the subject. “Blow after blow, old man. You’re giving me blow after blow”, commented. Without speaking out, Bottino warned that he will still get involved with him in the game. “What?”asked Araújo. “I’ll get you! He understood?”, repeated the piece. “Ah”, returned the boy, who noticed some cameras aimed at the pair. “F*ck, we’re really generating entertainment”, commented. “Of course, I’m being rejected, you don’t want to kiss me”, shot the influencer.

In the networks, internet users compared Lary’s behavior with that of Karol Conká, who was accused of “forcing” some kisses in Espírito Santo during “BBB 21”. “It seems to me that I’ve already seen this scene in another reality show”, wrote a profile. “Isn’t that how Mamacita started hallucinating with Bil?”, joked another.