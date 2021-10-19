Farm 13: Erasmo Viana finally reveals the reason for divorce with Gabriela Pugliesi: “He discovered an old thing”

If there is a subject that, turns and moves, becomes the subject of “A Fazenda 13“, it is the divorce of Erasmo Viana and Gabriela Pugliesi. On the night of this Monday (18), the Bahian returned to give details about the separation, and explained to MC Gui and Tati Quebra Barraco, why the 4-year marriage had come to an end.

“The fact that culminated in our breakup was a little tip, a trigger, a hesitation of mine, a silly thing. [Ela] Discovered an old thing of mine, a vacillation of mine. I went to a friend of mine’s bachelor party, in Salvador, a month after our relationship. She took my Instagram, saw a conversation of mine with this brother, a chat from four years ago”, he told, without revealing the content of such caught messages.

Continues after Advertising

According to the pawn, the fact that the couple was unable to have children, despite several attempts, also weighed in the decision. “But [o relacionamento] it was already worn out, the fact that we were no longer able to get pregnant, because it was God’s thing… We were in the process of a year to have a child, more than a year, in fact, undergoing all kinds of treatments, spending a lot of money . Like, it was already this boy or girl thing, I was already arguing for a long time, already seeing a lot of things”, reminded Erasmus.

“Too bad, right, bro?!”, lamented the MC, who heard from his friend about the old plans with Pugliesi. “We were buying a house on the side where we lived, we lived in a rental house, we had financed the bank, a house of 6 ‘pau’. Man, I was going to give all my money, so was she, we were going to make the investment of life, the financing had already been approved, all the paperwork for the house had been signed, we were about to have a child and God said: ‘It’s not to be’. That was really fucked up, we’ve been trying for over a year”, lamented the influencer, according to UOL.

“She’s super healthy, I’m super healthy, the spiritual part was also super up to date, we lined up like hell. But these things, old man, are God’s things, there’s no other explanation because… We were already doing the artificial insemination part, which is what science came closest to generating a child and the most expensive process it has, a lot of money to do this”, continued.

Finally, Viana declared that, for legal reasons, there are still five embryos of the former couple frozen in the laboratory. “We still have five frozen embryos, by law we can only discard after three years. So, we were going through this process, we did the insemination, but they say that God has to put the embryo in the egg. We were forcing the situation that was not supposed to happen”, ended.

Erasmo and Gabriela’s relationship ended in February of that year. According to the fitness muse, divorce was necessary after a “serious mistake” by the then partner. The Bahian, in turn, denied that he had betrayed the influencer and also dismissed rumors that the pivot of the separation was another man.