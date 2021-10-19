Fernanda Gentil suffers rejection and Globo bitter hard defeat

Fernanda Gentil has been facing rejection from viewers as its new Sunday afternoon show. Yesterday (17), the Zig Zag Arena sank the audience of Globe and the broadcaster suffered a defeat for the Nice Sunday.

The program, led by Gentil, scored only 9.6 points on average and turned the audience away from Globo. Shown before, The Masked Brasil’s single with the best moments of the season averaged 10.7 points.

bitter globe defeat

at the time Zig Zag Arena competed directly with Domingo Legal, Globo took second place on the ibope. In the range from 2:39 pm to 3:13 pm, the SBT program presented by Celso Portiolli scored 9.6 points on average and was 34 consecutive minutes in the lead. At the same time, the global game show closed with 9.5 points.

The rejection of Gentil’s attraction seen in the audience numbers is also observed on social networks. On Twitter, the program has been much criticized. “Hard to know what’s worse. The program itself, the judges or the charisma of a door by Fernanda Gentil”, criticized a user of the social network.

“I’ve seen all kinds of dirty, but what Globo does with Fernanda Gentil is not done. It’s every bomb!“, scored another. “This Zig Zag Arena doesn’t make any sense, what is Hortência doing there?! These scenarios are very polluted and Gentil is zero grace”, criticized a third party.

“Poor Fernanda Gentil, who shows bost*, puts her to narrate football. Much better than Galvão Bueno”, said a netizen. “I’m watching this program for the first time. It’s very confusing, I didn’t like it. I didn’t understand it was nothing, it’s crazy!”, stated another.

Season program, Zig Zag Arena will go off the air in early 2022 and the date is already set by Globo.

public rejection

Hard to know which is worse. The program itself, the judges or the charisma of a door of this kind Fernanda #zigzagaren — Honey (@melibiazi) October 17, 2021

#ZigZagArena I’ve seen all sorts of dirty things, but what Globo does with Fernanda gentil is not done. It’s every bomb!! pic.twitter.com/CI6FSXNIbz — Carlos Andreas (@CarlosAndreas11) October 17, 2021

This #ZigZagArena it doesn’t make any sense, what is Hortência doing there?! These scenarios are very polluted and Gentil is zero grace — Christian Henrich (@chrishenrich10) October 17, 2021

poor @Fernanda_Gentil what a shitty program, puts her to narrate football. much better than @galvaobueno #zigzagaren — Helan (@helan_augusto) October 17, 2021

I’m watching this Fernanda Gentil program for the first time and it’s very confused, I didn’t like it I didn’t understand it was nothing, it’s crazy! #Zigzagaren — The Hary Potti Fan ⚯͛ (@harypotti) October 17, 2021